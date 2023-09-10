"Couldn’t be happier" - Andy Roddick poses with Coco Gauff and his former coach Brad Gilbert who was part of her US Open winning team

Andy Roddick recently expressed his excitement for Coco Gauff and former coach Brad Gilbert's collaborative victory at the 2023 US Open.

Roddick, who won the US Open in 2003 under Gilbert’s guidance, praised the duo for their team effort and expressed his happiness for their success.

Gauff became the first American teenager to win a Major title since Serena Williams in 1999. The 19-year-old defeated World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the final, after overcoming tough opponents like Karolina Muchova, Jelena Ostapenko, and Caroline Wozniacki in earlier rounds.

Roddick posted a picture with Gauff and Gilbert on his Twitter (now X) account on Sunday, September 10.

"@bgtennisnation @CocoGauff Just epic. Couldn’t be happier for BG and Coco!" Roddick wrote.

Coco Gauff’s remarkable run at the US Open was also a testament to the coaching skills of Gilbert, who joined her team as a consultant in July. Since then, he helped Gauff improve her tactics, shot selection, and confidence. Under his guidance, Gauff won her first WTA 500 title in Washington, DC and her first WTA 1000 title at the Cincinnati Masters.

Gilbert, who won 20 singles titles as a player and reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 in 1990, is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in tennis history.

The 62-year-old has worked with several top players, including Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, and Kei Nishikori. He is also a popular commentator and analyst for ESPN.

Andy Roddick was coached by Gilbert from 2003 to 2004, during which he won his only Grand Slam title and reached the finals of the Wimbledon Championships in 2004. The American also reached the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in his career under Gilbert's tutelage.

"Thank you to the people who didn't believe me" - Coco Gauff responds to critics after winning US Open 2023 title

Coco Gauff at the US Open 2023

After winning her first Grand Slam title, Coco Gauff thanked her critics for unknowingly motivating her to achieve greatness.

During the trophy presentation, Gauff took the time to acknowledge everyone who did not believe in her, thanking them for pushing her to win.

“Honestly, thank you to the people who didn't believe me. I mean, like a month ago I won a 500 title and people said I would stop at that. Two weeks ago I won a 1000 title and people were saying that was the biggest it was gonna get. So three weeks later I'm here with this trophy right now,” she said.

Coco Gauff added that her father has been a constant source of support throughout her tennis career, even though some people have tried to drive a wedge between them by suggesting that he should not be involved in her training.

"That man has supported me through so much. People always tried to tear us apart, saying he didn’t need to be in my box or he didn’t need to coach me anymore. Little do they know, he’s the reason I won this match,” she said.