“Couldn't sleep before the final” – Jannik Sinner reaches Miami Open QF, reflects on runner-up finish at Masters 1000 event from three years ago

Jannik Sinner reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open 2024 by defeating Australia's Christopher O'Connell on Tuesday, March 26.

Sinner has enjoyed decent success at Miami Gardens over the last couple of years. In 2023, he finished second-best to Daniil Medvedev after having downed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal.

A year before that, the Italian's campaign came to an unfortunate end when he retired midway through his quarterfinal match against Francisco Cerundolo. One of the first notable results of his career also came in Miami three years ago, when he became the youngest Masters 1000 finalist since Rafael Nadal (in 2005).

The then-19-year-old Italian received entry into the main draw as the 21st seed in 2021. He defeated the likes of Hugo Gaston, Karen Khachanov, Emil Ruusuvuori, Alexander Bublik, and Roberto Bautista Agut before losing 7-6(4), 6-4 to Hubert Hurkacz in the summit clash.

After his win over O'Connell on Wednesday, Sinner recollected his memories of the 2021 campaign. He said:

"Was the first time for me, and I remember that the center court was only the grandstand because of the Covid and everything. But for me was just something new to come here, and I remember that the draw was opening up a little bit, and I just took my chance to go there."

The World No. 3 further revealed that he spent the night prior to the final against Hurkacz sleepless.

"I played my first final here. I couldn't sleep before the final because was something new for me, but, you know, it was a great experience," Jannik Sinner added.

Jannik Sinner to take on Tomas Machac in the Miami Open 2024 QF

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner will have to ward off the challenge Tomas Machac will put up in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Wednesday, March 27, to inch closer to his current best outcomes at the event.

Machac has put up strong performances over the week as he has gone past the likes of Darwin Blanch, Andrey Rublev, Andy Murray, and Matteo Arnaldi to reach the last eight.

Sinner hasn't faced the Czech before but he looks forward to winning the title. During the aforementioned press conference at Miami Gardens, he weighed in on being the breakout player in 2021 to now standing among the heavyweights.

"I'm very happy to be again here in the quarterfinals. It's just an amazing event, amazing feeling, and then hopefully I can show some good tennis. Also to see this kind of process what I'm going through, back in 2021 I was one player, and now I'm a different player. Hopefully in the next four years I'm different again," Jannik Sinner said.