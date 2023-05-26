"Couple of my peers on tour have made me feel embarrasesed about it" - Ernesto Escobedo opens up on his stutter

Ernesto Escobedo took to social media to talk about his stutter and the problems he faced because of it.

The 26-year-old, who is currently 446th in the ATP rankings, shared a video on Twitter where he claimed that his stutter came out when he was in public or talking in front of a lot of people.

Escobedo also stated that some of his colleagues on the ATP Tour made him feel embarrassed about his stutter.

"There's something I want to talk about, something I've been dealing with since I was a kid, something very important for me. I want to talk about it for the first time. I want to use my platform, if I can help out one person out there, it would mean the world to me," Ernesto Escobedo tweeted.

"As most of you know, I have a stutter. It comes out in the public, it comes out when I'm in big groups, it comes out when I have to talk in front of a lot of people. I've been made fun of, I've been embarrassed about it, a couple of peers on tour have made me feel embarrassed about it," he added.

Ernesto Escobedo claims stutter affected his career

Ernesto Escobedo in action at the 2022 Bendigo International

Ernesto Escobedo added that his stutter affected his career a lot and that there were occasions when he lost crucial matches because he had no intention of talking after their conclusion.

The Mexican also encouraged people with stutter to reach out to him.

"So, it has affected me and my career a lot. To be honest, I've lost big matches in the past because I just didn't want to talk after the match, I just wanted to go home, and just like, break down, that's it. So, if there's anybody out there that's going through the same thing, feel free to reach out, I would love to talk to you about it," Escobedo said.

"You are not alone, feel free to share this message. I just want love and peace in this world, that's it," the Mexican added.

Ernesto Escobedo has played just one tour-level match so far this season. He qualified for the main draw of the Australian Open and lost 7-5. 6-3,2-6, 6-3 to Taro Daniel in the first round.

The 26-year-old has mostly competed on the ATP Challenger Tour and the ITF circuit in 2023. His last tournament was an ITF event in Mexico where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Victor Lilov.

Poll : 0 votes