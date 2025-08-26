"Couple of years ago I looked terrible" - Jack Draper reveals Rafael Nadal inspiration behind his Jessica Pegula-approved US Open look

Jack Draper laid bare how he drew inspiration from Rafael Nadal for his look for the 2025 US Open after beginning his campaign at the hardcourt Major with a hard-fought win. Draper's look, crafted by his apparel sponsor Vuori, also received a nod of approval from Jessica Pegula, who had partnered the Brit in the controversially revamped mixed doubles competition at Flushing Meadows this year.

The ATP No. 5 faced qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez from Argentina in the first round of the year's last Grand Slam on Monday, August 25. Draper was made to work hard by the Argentine, but ultimately, the Brit came out on top with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2 win.

In the immediate aftermath of the contest, Jack Draper, in his on-court interview, spoke up about his sleeveless look for his men's singles campaign at the 2025 US Open. Laying bare his fondness for the now-retired Rafael Nadal's iconic sleeveless look that marked the legendary Spaniard's early years as a professional, Draper said:

"I always grew up watching Rafa. I always wanted to rock the sleeveless one day."

The Brit subsequently made a hilarious admission about the size of his arms a few years back, and how it made the sleeveless look inaccessible for him.

"There was a couple years ago I didn’t have the arms for it. I looked terrible but now it’s coming together," Draper added.

Jessica Pegula, the WTA No. 4, recently sent a message to Draper via her Instagram Stories, writing:

"For the record I did say to stick w the sleeveless"

Draper and Pegula were the top seeds in the mixed doubles category, and the pair reached the semifinals before falling to Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek.

Jack Draper to continue US Open journey with clash against unseeded Belgian in 2R

Jack Draper at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Zizou Bergs, the World No. 48 from Belgium, awaits Jack Draper in the second round of men's singles action at the 2025 US Open. Bergs got his own campaign at the hardcourt Major off to a flying start, winning in straight sets against the 118th-ranked Tseng Chun-hsin.

On the professional circuit, Draper and Bergs have faced each other only once before. That particular meeting came in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, and went the Brit's way.

Whoever wins the contest between the Brit and the Belgian will go on to face either No. 31 seed Gabriel Diallo or Jaume Munar in the third round.

