"Courtesy of walking in the rain in NYC" - Jessica Pegula stuns in denim look in New York photoshoot

Jessica Pegula recently showed off her fashion sense in a stunning photoshoot in New York City. The 29-year-old posted several black and white pictures on her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 20, wearing a full denim outfit.

"Game.Set.NYC with 📸@radkaleitmeritz and basically her just telling me I look too serious 😂 Thanks for the invite as always @matteksands 💞. Look is courtesy of walking in the rain in NYC and full denim @madewell 🤷🏻‍♀️," Pegula captioned the post on Instagram.

Pegula reached the fourth round of the US Open in singles, where she lost to her compatriot Madison Keys in straight sets.

The American also had a successful run in the doubles and mixed doubles events at Flushing Meadows, partnering with Coco Gauff and Austin Krajicek respectively. She and Gauff reached the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles, where they lost to eighth-seeded pair Su-Wei Hsieh and Xinyu Wang in three sets.

Pegula and Krajicek made it to the final of the mixed doubles, where they lost to Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovaara in straight sets.

The American recently admitted that playing in the doubles events has helped her improve her game. Pegula said that she was not planning to stop playing in other categories besides singles after losing in the US Open.

"I mean, I don't know. Everyone asks me this question. It's like, yeah, I want to do well in both. Yeah, sometimes it would be great to conserve energy based on the schedule. But the scheduling has been okay this week, so I felt okay," Pegula said in a press conference.

"I guess some people maybe see the other way, but I see a lot of benefits, as well. I think it's made me a lot better player. I think it just depends on my energy levels," she added.

A look at Jessica Pegula's performances in the 2023 season so far

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 Citi Open

Jessica Pegula is having a stellar 2023 season so far, reaching new heights in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

In singles, Pegula started the year by helping the United States win the inaugural United Cup. She then reached her fifth Grand Slam quarterfinals at the Australian Open, eventually losing to Victoria Azarenka in straight sets.

The American continued her impressive form at the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships, reaching the finals and the semifinals, respectively. She also reached the semifinals of the Miami Open.

The 29-year-old then kicked off the clay-court season at the Charleston Open and Madrid Open, where she reached the semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively. She gave a rather underwhelming performance at the Italian Open, where she lost to Elise Mertens in the third round.

The American performed well during the grass season, as she reached the quarterfinals at the Eastbourne and the Wimbledon Championships. After that, she made it to the semifinals at Citi Open in Washington DC.

Pegula clinched her second WTA 1000 title in Montreal, beating Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets in the final.

Pegula has also been successful in doubles competition as well, partnering with Coco Gauff. The duo won the title at Doha and Miami. They also reached the finals in Madrid and Rome. Pegula and Gauff reached the semifinals at the Australian Open, French Open, and Eastbourne; and quarterfinals at the Dubai, Montreal, and US Open.

Jessica Pegula recorded her best performance in her mixed doubles career with partner Austin Krajicek, reaching the finals at the US Open.