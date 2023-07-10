Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka recently found herself at the center of controversy during her fourth-round match against Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon.
After a hard-fought battle, which Svitolina ultimately won 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9), Azarenka and Svitolina did not exchange the traditional post-match handshake, a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Since the invasion of Ukraine begain last year, players from Ukraine have refused to shake hands with their colleagues from Russia and Belarus.
As Azarenka walked off the court, the Wimbledon crowd booed, prompting the former World No. 1 to express her disappointment at the unfair treatment.
Azarenka astutely deflected the media's attempt to sensationalize the situation, asserting in her post-match press conference that the conversation about handshakes was not life-changing. She urged the media to focus on the match that had just taken place instead.
Her witty response to the media's questions garnered praise from tennis fans on social media, who applauded her for skillfully handling the clickbait questions. They expressed their support for the Belarusian's handling of the situation, with one fan commenting:
"Brilliant as always. Schooled the marauding media again. She's a great player, and it was a great match. Well done to both."
"Well said Vika. Cr*p journalists asking questions to get clickbait answers. Focus on the tennis."
"Well done, Vika. So mature and well-spoken."
"I know Elina Svitolina for a very long time; I've always had a good relationship with her" - Victoria Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka also spoke about her personal relationship with Elina Svitolina during the post-match press conference, saying that it has always been good and that the current scenario isn't likely to affect it in any way.
"I think that you guys are picking on every single move and make such a big story out of that that there is really no point to do that. I know Elina for a very long time. I've always had a good relationship with her. And the circumstances, it is what it is, and that's it."
Azarenka also took a moment to highlight the quality of the tennis match, adding:
"I thought it was a great tennis match. If people are going to be focusing only on handshakes or the crowd – quite a drunk crowd – booing in the end, that's a shame. That's probably what it is in the end of the day."