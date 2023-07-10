Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka recently found herself at the center of controversy during her fourth-round match against Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon.

After a hard-fought battle, which Svitolina ultimately won 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(9), Azarenka and Svitolina did not exchange the traditional post-match handshake, a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Since the invasion of Ukraine begain last year, players from Ukraine have refused to shake hands with their colleagues from Russia and Belarus.

As Azarenka walked off the court, the Wimbledon crowd booed, prompting the former World No. 1 to express her disappointment at the unfair treatment.

Azarenka astutely deflected the media's attempt to sensationalize the situation, asserting in her post-match press conference that the conversation about handshakes was not life-changing. She urged the media to focus on the match that had just taken place instead.

Her witty response to the media's questions garnered praise from tennis fans on social media, who applauded her for skillfully handling the clickbait questions. They expressed their support for the Belarusian's handling of the situation, with one fan commenting:

"Brilliant as always. Schooled the marauding media again. She's a great player, and it was a great match. Well done to both."

Limar @LisaMar72358047

Brilliant as always. Schooled the marauding media again. She's a great player, and it was a great match. We'll done to both

Another fan slammed the media, saying,

"Well said Vika. Cr*p journalists asking questions to get clickbait answers. Focus on the tennis."

Well said Vika. Crap journalists asking questions to get click bait answers. Focus on the tennis.

Another fan raised political implications, questioning why Belarusian and Russian players were being targeted with such questions, while Ukrainian players were seemingly given a pass. She tweeted,

Saba S. Sheikh @sabassheikh



Why are these questions being put to the Belarusian / Russian players? Grill the Ukranian players as all hostility on court is from their side, yet they keep getting away with it.

Supporting Azarenka's maturity and eloquence, a fan stated:

"Well done, Vika. So mature and well-spoken."

Fahad (🎾) @TheFederizedOne



Well Done Vika.So mature and well spoken.

Another frustrated fan tweeted:

Can she say this any better.. Tennis journalists are bunch of gossipers .. they have no idea who won who lost but make sure to question about a hand shake. Which clearly Svitolina said before the March that she won't .. but we'll they don't know anything else to ask

Here are more fan reactions:

Sean @sean_r1tch1e @theoverrule



Well said that woman.It was a great tennis match and that's what both players should be getting credit for.

She is totally right. I felt bad for how the crowd reacted to her; it was totally uncalled for. I was cheering for Svitolina but Azaranka has my total respect.

Couldn't be more apt!!

Honestly, Vika is the best in media interviews. No nonsense, calls it as she sees it, none of the usual stock answers on any topic. She played a great match today and handled the situation with respect for her fellow player. Fair question from the media, as is her reply.

Bang on from Vika . It's just a handshake but somehow tennis media can't stop talking about it

Very well said Vika… actually thought Svitolina could have been a bit more gracious too. She didn't even acknowledge her opponent after winning an epic match

"I know Elina Svitolina for a very long time; I've always had a good relationship with her" - Victoria Azarenka

Azarenka Brushes off handshake controversy (Image via Getty)

Victoria Azarenka also spoke about her personal relationship with Elina Svitolina during the post-match press conference, saying that it has always been good and that the current scenario isn't likely to affect it in any way.

"I think that you guys are picking on every single move and make such a big story out of that that there is really no point to do that. I know Elina for a very long time. I've always had a good relationship with her. And the circumstances, it is what it is, and that's it."

Azarenka also took a moment to highlight the quality of the tennis match, adding:

"I thought it was a great tennis match. If people are going to be focusing only on handshakes or the crowd – quite a drunk crowd – booing in the end, that's a shame. That's probably what it is in the end of the day."

