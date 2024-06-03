Hubert Hurkacz's display of anger during a dispute with the chair umpire over a line call disagreement has left fans irate. The incident occurred during the Pole's fourth-round match at the French Open against Grigor Dimitrov.

Dimitrov was two sets and a break up in the third at 6-5 when Hurkacz asked the Bulgarian if he wanted to change the umpire. However, the 27-year-old was looking at the wrong mark but was unaware. The Bulgarian went on to win the match in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-4, 7-6(3).

During the changeover at 6-5, the two had this conversation.

"You wanna continue? You wanna continue with the lady here or you wanna change?" Hubert Hurkacz said.

"Wanna continue with what?” Grigor Dimitrov asked.

“I mean if you wanna continue with the lady here or you’re fine or you wanna change. That’s what I’m saying, up to you,” the Pole said.

“Honestly it’s whatever you wanna do,” the Bulgarian responded.

The Bulgarian went over to the Pole's bench later to try to calm him down before the duo went on to complete thatch.

Fans were shocked at Hubert Hurkacz's behavior and took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their fury. One of the fans said that they didn't care how nice the Pole was as a person, because his behavior was highly disrespectful and reeked of entitlement.

"Let's call it for what it is. I don't care how "nice" Hurkacz is during interviews. This is crazy disrespectful and reeks of millionaire entitlement. Not to mention the umpire made the right call anyway."

Another fan said that Hurkacz was completely out of line and was also disgraceful towards Grigor Dimitrov.

"He was out of order, the question to Grigor was a disgrace, honestly."

Here are some other reactions from the fans outraged by the incident.

"Hurkacz got mad about a ball which was clearly out and eventually spoke to Dimitrov about "substituting" the umpire. The entitlement is insane." a fan opined

"Hubert was just frustrated. I never seen him so emotional Hubert usually a relaxed player." a fan was surprised

"I know we project certain characteristics/personas onto players, but Hubi always came across a decent guy. But he was just wrong here. About the call and then dragging Dimitrov into it. Did he at least acknowledge he was wrong about the call?" a fan questioned

Some other fans felt that the whole controversy was completely avoidable.

"Ppl are always acting up when they are loosing. When they are leading, everything goes. Worse part is that he was wrong and his ball was out. I was surprised at how dramatic he got. Never woul have expected that from Hubi. Dimitrov was the adult." another fan opined

"That’s ridiculous- putting Grigor in an awkward position-hubby should be fined for that." a fan demanded

"There was zero reason for any of that today. She was just fine the entire match" a fan felt

"I've known Hubert Hurkacz for quite a few years... it was going to be a difficult match" - Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov celebrates win against Hubert Hurkacz

During his on-court interview, Grigor Dimitrov admitted that it was hard to play against his good friend Hubert Hurkacz, who he has known for years. He also shared that they had practiced a lot over the year and knew that it would be a hard challenge to get through the Pole.

"I mean it's very hard to play against such a good friend, Hubi's been, you know, I've known him for quite a few years, we practice a lot, we share quite a few moments together and I knew it was going to be a difficult match but I knew also that I had to fight a lot," The Bulgarian said.

Grigor Dimitrov is now 6-0 against Hubert Hurkacz in their head-to-head and is through to the quarterfinals of the Roland Garros for the first time in his career. He will face second seed Jannik Sinner in his upcoming challenge.