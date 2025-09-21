"Crazy to get this mad at Laver Cup" - Fans react to Alexander Zverev's 'unnecessarily intense' exchange with umpire in loss to Alex de Minaur

Alexander Zverev cut a frustrated figure at the 2025 Laver Cup after what he thought was the &quot;biggest let ever&quot; wasn't deemed valid by the chair umpire. The moment would ultimately prove telling, as the German, representing Team Europe, lost to Team World's Alex de Minaur. Subsequently, several tennis fans delivered their reactions to the World No. 3's outburst.On Saturday, September 20, Alexander Zverev locked horns with Alex de Minaur. Ahead of the match, Team Europe led Team World 3-1. The German though, failed to extend his team's advantage, as his Australian opponent's comprehensive 6-1, 6-4 win leveled up the points.Trailing 15-30 in the ninth game of the second set, Alexander Zverev hit a serve, which Alex de Minaur returned. The Australian's return left the German flat-footed and the chair umpire awarded the point to the former, setting up a break point in the process. Zverev, believing that the umpire should have called a let on his serve, began arguing.&quot;Are you kidding me? That's the biggest let ever. How do you not see that? Are you serious?&quot; the World No. 3 asked in an infuriated tone.However, Zverev's words were dismissed by the umpire. De Minaur eventually converted the break point and won the next game to deal the German a chastening defeat.Zverev furious after let not called on his serve byu/Large_banana_hammock intennisTennis fans on Reddit were quick to ridicule Alexander Zverev for his behavior. Many of them opined that the nature of the Laver Cup doesn't warrant such outbursts. While the event, co-founded by the legendary Roger Federer to honor his idol Rod Laver, is an ATP Tour-sanctioned tournament, it doesn't have any ranking points on offer, and is widely regarded as an 'exhibition'.&quot;Crazy to get this mad at the Laver Cup lol,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Zverev has an incredible ability to make something that's supposed to be fun unnecessarily intense,&quot; commented another.&quot;&quot;Biggest let ever&quot; is the overstatement of the century. You can't even tell,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Almost like he’s a hot head or something,&quot; one stated.&quot;Zverev crashing out at an exhibition is what I came to 2025 for,&quot; added another.&quot;Ew. You know for a fact he wouldn't have said anything if he had won the point,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.&quot;Alexander Zverev was going to make my life very difficult, but utlimately I’m so proud of myself&quot; - Alex de Minaur after Laver Cup 2025 win over GermanAlex de Minaur at the 2025 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)In the immediate aftermath of his emphatic victory against Alexander Zverev at the 2025 Laver Cup, Alex de Minaur reflected on his performance and the importance of the result as far as Team World was concerned.&quot;I started out of the blocks pretty quickly and I was playing some great tennis. I knew it was only going to get harder. He’s a great competitor. He was going to make my life very difficult, but utlimately I’m so proud of myself (for) backing myself in these important moments and getting a big win for Team World,&quot; de Minaur said.The Australian's fellow teammate Francisco Cerundolo later scored a win over Team Europe's Holger Rune to give Team World a 5-3 lead. At the time of writing Taylor Fritz is battling it out with reigning World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.