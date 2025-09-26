"Crazy as hell" - Ex-American pro reveals how Taylor Fritz once made major sacrifice to protect doubles partner; Fritz clarifies

Former American tennis player Sam Querrey recently remembered Taylor Fritz's insane travel plan that covered multiple countries and flights, all just to be in time for the Chengdu Open in 2019. While Fritz and Querrey were on their way to Chengdu after the Laver Cup, the American tennis player realized he was carrying the wrong passport. He left the passport with his Chinese Visa in Los Angeles. Fritz was supposed to play in doubles with Nicholas Monroe in Chengdu in 36 hours, making it look impossible to recover his passport and compete. However, in the &quot;Nothing Major Show,&quot; hosted by John Steve and Jack Break, Querrey reflected on Fritz's determination, revealing he flew from Geneva to Paris, then to Los Angeles, rushed home to recover the right passport, and flew back to LA - Tokyo - Chengdu. &quot;I remember this like so vividly cuz there's only one person in the world that would do that in order to still compete in and it was Taylor Fritz,&quot; Querrey said. Immense respect. I also think you're just crazy as hell because who would do that? There's only one person in the world that would do that, and it's Taylor Fritz.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Querrey looked back at the astonishing incident, Fritz confirmed it to be accurate. He further revealed that he went through the exhausting travel plan because he had agreed to play doubles with Monroe, who was already present at the tournament and did not want him to back out. &quot;This happened pretty much exactly how John said but main reason I grinded to play it was I agreed to play dubs w @nicholasmonroe10s and he was already there so i didn’t want to screw him over by pulling out. I still wanted to play singles too but if he wasn’t waiting for me for the dubs I may not have done the trip 😂 (couldn’t repair dubs teams back then)&quot;Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section. Fritz and Monroe got through the semifinal round before facing defeat to the Serbian pair. Taylor Fritz opens up about his first-round win at the Japan OpenFresh off the win at the 2025 Laver Cup, Taylor Fritz locked horns with Canada’s Gabriel Diallo in the first round of the Japan Open on Thursday. Fritz narrowly missed a setback after defeating Diallo in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3). Reflecting on the match, he stated it was tough as he was tired from his Laver Cup campaign, which included former tennis player Andre Agassi's energetic support. &quot;It's definitely a tough turnaround,&quot; Fritz said. &quot;I think the biggest thing for me today was the energy. It's really tough to match the energy that you have last week, with Andre [Agassi] on the bench, the team on the bench, everyone going crazy. I'm obviously a little jet lagged as well, so that comes into it. I really just had to find it and get it going. It was a really, really tough match to play today.&quot;Team World, including Taylor Fritz, defeated Team Europe at the 2025 Laver Cup.