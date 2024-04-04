Emma Navarro recently talked about how her father, billionaire and owner of the Charleston Open, Ben Navarro, has influenced her mindset.

Seeded 10th, the American is currently competing at the 2024 Charleston Open. She kicked off her campaign with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over her compatriot, qualifier Katie Volynets, in the second round.

Speaking to Steve Weissman on Tennis Channel following her win over Volynets, Emma Navarro was asked about her mindset. She attributed her strong and unwavering mindset to her father, Ben, who she described as the "smartest guy" she knows.

Navarro revealed that her father had even taught a class on mindset at the College of Charleston, which was so popular that students are still trying to secure a spot in the class.

"I got to give a lot of credit to my dad. He's probably the smartest guy I know and he's dropped a lot of knowledge and wisdom on my siblings and I over the years. He actually taught a class last semester at College of Charleston on mindset and, yeah, just being intentional to name the class was intentionality," Navarro said (at 2:40).

The World No. 20 shared that her father had taught her to keep things in perspective and had passed on some valuable on-court lessons. She also mentioned her coach, Peter Ayers, who has shaped her mindset. Navarro praised both Ben and Ayers as incredibly intelligent people who have taught her a great deal.

"It was a really competitive class. Kids were emailing him throughout this semester trying to get in, but yeah, he's taught me a bunch about, you know, the perspective that I want to take into things, especially, on court stuff. Then my coach as well, just teaches me a lot about mindset and, yeah, like I said, the perspective I want to have so, yeah, two really smart guys that teach me a lot," she added.

"Really fun playing at home in front of the Charleston crowd" - Emma Navarro

Emma Navarro at the 2024 Credit One Charelston Open

During her post-match press conference following her win over Katie Volynets, Emma Navarro talked about her experience of playing in front of her hometown crowd. She expressed her happiness at playing well and said that it was fun and special to be competing in Charleston in front of her friends and family.

"Played really well today. Definitely good to, yeah, get the win tonight. And played some good tennis, and, yeah, really fun playing at home in front of the Charleston crowd. And my friends and family are out tonight. So, yeah, definitely special playing at home," Emma Navarro said.

Navarro said that the positive energy she felt from the crowd helped her perform well and ultimately win the match.

"Definitely felt the energy from the crowd, and was a really positive feeling out there tonight. And, yeah, it was cool to be able to get the win on that court, my first win on center court here at Credit One. So it’s pretty cool. Definitely a milestone for me," she added.

Emma Navarro will go up against Romanian Jaqueline Cristian in the Round of 16 at the 2024 Charleston Open.