"Crediting the in-house team but also seeking outside counsel" - Tennis journalist on Coco Gauff appointing Brad Gilbert as her coach

American tennis star Coco Gauff's performances have drastically improved over the course of this season. Sports Illustrated journalist Jon Wertheim hailed the World No. 6 and also credited the success to her new coaching team which includes Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert.

Following victories at the ASB Classic and the Citi Open, World No. 6 Gauff defeated Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open, clinching her biggest career title yet.

Leading up to the final, the American also beat World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 in the semifinals, chalking her first head-to-head victory against the Pole.

Coco Gauff and Brad Gilbert started working together at the 2023 Citi Open which quickly resulted in the American winning the WTA 500 event in Washington the following week.

Jon Wertheim took to Twitter to praise Gauff's ability to execute the expert instructions of her new coaching staff that led to her win at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati.

"All credit to the new coach(es), but the headline here is Coco Gauff. The player is the one out there, the one who has to execute. And she did," wrote Wertheim. "@CincyTennis = biggest win of her career (so far)," he added.

Expand Tweet

In response, a fan pointed out that the upturn in her performances can directly be attributed to Coco Gauff replacing her parents with former World No. 4 Brad Gilbert as her new coach.

Acknowledging the fan's insight, Wertheim hailed the poise with which Gauff changed her coaching team while crediting her parents for their hard work but also realizing the need for outside counsel.

"I would add that she has handled the so deftly. It can't be easy for a teenager to say, 'Mom and dad, thanks for everything; but time for me to hear some new voices'... She has threaded the needle, crediting the in-house team but also seeking outside counsel," tweeted Wertheim.

Expand Tweet

"I think he is one the best tennis minds out there" - Coco Gauff on Brad Gilbert

Coco Gauff kissing the Rookwood Cup after winning the 2023 Cincinnati Open

Coco Gauff was featured in an interview with the Tennis Channel, where the American spoke about the appointment of Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert in her team.

World No. 6 Gauff pointed out the vast pool of knowledge and wisdom that Gilbert possesses, which has helped her with the mental side of the game.

“Just a lot of wisdom and how to play the points, and just the mental side of the game. How to approach these matches in these big situations,” said Gauff.

Gauff also praised Gilbert's tennis acumen, claiming that he is one of the 'best minds' in the sport.

“I think he’s one of the best tennis minds out there. I’m sure you guys all have seen him commentate on ESPN and give his advice,” she added.