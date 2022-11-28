Cristian Garin is a married man, ties the knot with girlfriend Melanie Goldberg

Cristian Garin is a happy man as he tied the knot with his girlfriend Melanie Goldberg over the weekend.

The duo got hitched in the beach resort town of Zapallar in Chile’s Petorca province in the Valparaiso region on November 26. The civil wedding ceremony, which was a non-religious affair, was attended by the pair’s family and friends.

Garin and Goldberg were a happy sight as they celebrated their big day by singing and dancing with their loved ones. The adorable couple shared the highlights of their wedding with fans on social media.

“I love you forever. 26.11.22,” Cristian Garin’s wife wrote in an Instagram post.

It is speculated that the Chilean No. 1 ranked tennis player started dating his wife in early 2021 and he posted his first picture of them together in March of that year. Since then, the pair haven’t shied away from sharing posts dedicated to each other on social media.

Cristian Garin’s 2022 season

Cristian Garin reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Cristian Garin kicked off his 2022 season by being placed at a career-high ranking of World No. 17. He was, however, unable to bank on his good form throughout the season and despite reaching the quarterfinals of the Rome Masters and the semifinals of the ATP Houston, he faced numerous initial round exits.

His breakthrough result came at Wimbledon, where the Chilean reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. Despite his outstanding run at the Grass Court Slam, the 26-year-old did not score any ranking points due to Wimbledon’s exclusion of Russian and Belarusian players.

The unfortunate circumstances meant that Garin’s ranking dipped further. His Wimbledon showing was followed by a steep drop in results, and the former World No. 17 called time on his season ranked World No. 84 after his Vienna Open loss to Jannik Sinner.

Since concluding his season, Garin has reportedly made significant changes to his training team. The Chilean is said to have appointed Juan Martin del Potro's former physical trainer, Martiniano Orazi, and rehired his former coach Andres Schneiter.

Speaking about what was to come for the player, Schneiter said the goal for 2023 would be to re-enter the top 50 and aim for a top-10 finish.

"It is important that Cristian feels comfortable with his game, in any part of the field and against any style. This will allow him to be calm in the games and keep his focus. If he is comfortable, he will know what to do", said Schneiter.

"There is a lot to improve, tennis and physically. The idea of both is to return quickly to the big tournaments, climb to the top 50 and then gradually approach the top 10, which is the maximum goal," he added.

