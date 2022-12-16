Stefanos Tsitsipas might have been too sensitive to criticism back when he was a youngster, but the World No. 4 has gotten better at receiving it with age. In fact, the Greek now reckons it is an essential part of becoming a successful tennis professional, especially someone like him who wants to achieve perfection.

Speaking in a recent interview with Red Bull, Tsitsipas discussed his mental health journey at length, where he touched mainly on his attitude on and off the court. While he doesn't believe perfection really exists, the 24-year-old is of the opinion that one can get close, provided one has the right attitude.

"Criticism is important – I like receiving it. When I was younger, I was very sensitive to it, but as I’ve got older I think it’s essential," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "It’s the only way you can achieve perfection. I mean, perfection doesn’t really exist, but you can get close. That also comes with your attitude to what you do."

Stefanos Tsitsipas further added that it was important to do everything with love and care, and also to have the right company with people chasing the same dream. As long as that exists, the World No. 4 believes anything is possible in this life.

"If you do it with love and care, if you wake up every morning and do the best things to succeed in what you do, with people who are chasing that same dream, anything is possible," Tsitsipas said. "With your mind, you can achieve everything you want in life. That’s where it all starts. It all starts with an idea."

As for his own mental goals, the 24-year-old declared that he wants to become "the most positive guy on earth," even if he currently has his off-days every now and then.

"[My mental goal is] to be the most positive guy on Earth, I guess. I have my days when I’m a little bit negative – I think we all do," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Patience is something that this generation lacks, especially with social media: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 US Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas also touched on the virtue of patience during the interview, lamenting that it was something that the current social media generation lacked. However, he considers it to be his most significant mental strength.

"Patience [is my most significant mental strength]. I think this is something that this generation lacks. Especially with social media, they’re very impatient and want everything done right here, right now," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

The World No. 4 admitted that he used to be "pretty hyper" as a kid, but is of the opinion that he has become better at being patient with age. Tsitsipas declared that he tried his best not to get too bogged down by the results, often reminding himself that he was here for the journey and not just the destination.

"I was a pretty hyper kid, but I learned with time to become slower-paced, to think about my intentions. It’s important to know when to let go, to reflect, and to appreciate the small things you’ve been able to contribute to what you’re trying to do, even if it’s [only] adding one per cent," Tsitsipas said.

"Some people want big results too soon. Of course, sometimes it’s difficult to manage that and be consistent in that kind of mindset, but in difficult moments I remind myself I’m here for the journey, not the destination," he added.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes