Crushing Rafael Nadal at Italian Open 2024 hands Hubert Hurkacz impressive achievement over Roger Federer-Nadal duo done only once before in history

Hubert Hurkacz earned the unique distinction of defeating Roger Federer on grass and Rafael Nadal on clay in straight sets. The Polish player became the second player since Andy Murray to achieve this feat during the ongoing Italian Open.

Hurkacz was the last opponent that Federer played in his last ATP tour match at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. The Swiss maestro who had entertained the crowd at the All England Club for years could not get the desired farewell, as Hurkacz overwhelmingly defeated Federer on the latter's favorite surface in the quarterfinals.

The victory was even significant as Hurkacz won the last set by bageling Federer which was only the sixth instance in the Swiss' career and his first on grass.

Hurkacz attained another feather on his cap in his tennis career as the Pole defeated Rafael Nadal at the ongoing Italian Open in the second round. He was able to put away the greatest clay courter of all time at the expense of just four games.

Hurkacz is slated to face Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the next round of the Italian Open.

Andy Murray was the first player to attain the unique double over Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Andy Murray was one of the few players who could mount a challenge to the famed Big Three: Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic. Against Federer, the Brit had a close to head-to-head record which was 14-11 in favor of the Swiss. However, one one of the marquee matches of his career, Murray was able to defeat Federer in 2012 London Olympics' final in straight sets.

The significance of this victory was in the fact that the match was played on grass, which was Federer's favorite was on the same court where Murray, also had lost the Wimbledon final of 2012 to the same opponent, a few weeks prior to the Olympics.

Against Nadal, Murray lagged a further behind on the head-to head, as the Spaniard led the series 17-7. However, of those seven victories for Murray, two came on clay and in straight sets. Both those victories for Murray came at the Madrid Open in 2015 and 2016. In 2015 it was the final, in which the Brit defeated the Spaniard to clinch the title.

On the other hand, Hurkacz has a head-to-head record of 1-1 against Federer and has won the only encounter against Nadal at the 2024 Italian Open.

