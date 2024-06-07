"Cry more & Iga Swiatek will keep winning", "You just hate women" - Fans defend World No. 1 amid criticism calling her 'death' of women's tennis

Iga Swiatek has been ranked as the World No. 1 for over 100 weeks since she first ascended to the top spot in April 2022. Aryna Sabalenka claimed the top spot for a brief period in the second half of 2023 but the Pole has majorly occupied it.

In the ongoing 2024 French Open, Swiatek has reached the final defeating Coco Gauff in the semifinal. Gauff will occupy the World No. 2 spot after the tournament as Sabalenka lost her stronghold by facing defeat in the quarterfinal.

Swiatek's win over Gauff was her 11th in their 12 matches. A fan's opinion on X claims that Swiatek's dominance will lead to the demise of the WTA.

"Swiatek will be the death of women’s tennis for me."

However, many are not in agreement with this opinion as they replied that men's tennis also saw dominance from a handful of players and that the ATP continued as usual.

"One man dominated on clay for 20 years and these words were never uttered about the men’s game. Deal with it," a fan wrote.

"Djokovic will be the death of men’s tennis for me. Nadal will be the death of men’s tennis for me. Federer will be the death—" another fan said.

Many fans defended Iga Swiatek and stated how she has helped women's tennis.

"Getting hated for being an amazing player is insane. what do you want her to do? being sucks?" a fan asked.

"Ok but when she wasn’t there y’all claimed women’s tennis was too unstable so make up your mind," another said.

"Cry more and she will keep winning," a third fan wrote.

"She’s reviving women’s tennis. She’s the reason why Sabalenka, Osaka, etc are hungry for glory. There aren’t rivalries without her. If you can’t acknowledge that you just hate women and should stay out of their business," yet another argued.

Iga Swiatek will face Jasmine Paolini in the 2024 French Open final

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 French Open.

Iga Swiatek won the French Open title in 2020, 2022 and 2023. She is on the hunt for her fourth overall and third consecutive title.

The Pole will go up against Jasmine Paolini in the final of the Paris Slam. The Italian defeated Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinal and Mirra Andreeva in the semifinal to reach her first Grand Slam final.

Swiatek and Paolini have faced each other twice before and the Pole has come out on top on both occasions. Their third battle will take place on Saturday, June 8.