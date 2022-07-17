"Crying real tears over this gorgeous masterpiece" - Fans react to Rafael Nadal's outfit for the US Open 

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal's kit for the upcoming US hardcourt swing has been revealed. The Spaniard, who will be looking to land his fifth title at Flushing Meadows, will don a red kit for the final Major of the year. Victory in New York would give him his 23rd Grand Slam title, further extending his record at the top of the charts.

Nike will continue to sponsor the kits for Nadal, with his raging bull logo displayed prominently on his t-shirt, whose lower part is a lighter shade of burgundy. The shorts are the same color as the t-shirt.

Before the US Open, he is expected to compete in two Masters tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati, where he will don a gray t-shirt with purple shorts. The raging bull logo and the Nike swoosh will feature on the front of the t-shirt.

Tanika @SitTanyusha Rafael Nadal's outfit for US Open 2022 (night session) Rafael Nadal's outfit for US Open 2022 (night session) https://t.co/kKdUtohuQe

Since the outfit's reveal, tennis fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the Spaniard's outfit for the fourth Major of the year.

"Don’t know why anyone bothers commenting. You all should know by now that Rafa can pull off any outfit in any design or colour and look f****** amazing," one fan wrote.

sunshine smiles ☀️🇬🇧🇵🇱🇯🇲 🌻 @skrebnits @SitTanyusha Don’t know why anyone bothers commenting. You all should know by now that Rafa can pull off any outfit in any design or colour and look fucking amazing! @SitTanyusha Don’t know why anyone bothers commenting. You all should know by now that Rafa can pull off any outfit in any design or colour and look fucking amazing!

Swish @Zwxsh @SitTanyusha It's been so long since we saw a red kit @SitTanyusha It's been so long since we saw a red kit

"I like it! This color will look amazing with his skin tone. And it will look elegant under the night lights! Do we know what the sneakers will look like," one user tweeted.

Miragegrace @Miragegrace1 🏼 #RafaelNadal𓃵 #VamosRafaSiempre @SitTanyusha I like it! This color will look amazing with his skin tone. And it will look elegant under the night lights! Do we know what the sneakers will look like? @SitTanyusha I like it! This color will look amazing with his skin tone. And it will look elegant under the night lights! Do we know what the sneakers will look like? 💪🏼🎾🐐#RafaelNadal𓃵 #VamosRafaSiempre

Ajayi Monell @inspirEDucator twitter.com/sittanyusha/st… Tanika @SitTanyusha Rafael Nadal's outfit for US Open 2022 (night session) Rafael Nadal's outfit for US Open 2022 (night session) https://t.co/kKdUtohuQe I need to get me my US Open tickets so I can see his booty in this kit…I mean see him play in this kit 🙃 #releasethewiggle I need to get me my US Open tickets so I can see his booty in this kit…I mean see him play in this kit 🙃 #releasethewiggle twitter.com/sittanyusha/st…

Sagittarius #rafa𓃵 @castalia_sempre

Because what makes that outfit shine is Rafa himself

Actually, I just want to see him play healthy and be happy. @SitTanyusha At this point in his career, I don't give a damn what he's wearing, but I'm sure whatever he wears will look great on him.Because what makes that outfit shine is Rafa himselfActually, I just want to see him play healthy and be happy. @SitTanyusha At this point in his career, I don't give a damn what he's wearing, but I'm sure whatever he wears will look great on him.Because what makes that outfit shine is Rafa himself 😋Actually, I just want to see him play healthy and be happy.

As with everything on the internet, there were a set of fans who were not very pleased with the outfit.

"Is this even a kit ffs! Worst outfit ever since he started playing professional tennis!! How did he approve this," one fan asked.

கரிகாலன் @Nadaal_00 Tanika @SitTanyusha Rafael Nadal's outfit for US Open 2022 (night session) Rafael Nadal's outfit for US Open 2022 (night session) https://t.co/kKdUtohuQe Is this even a kit ffs! Worst outfit ever since he started playing professional tennis!! How did he approve this 🤦🏽 twitter.com/SitTanyusha/st… Is this even a kit ffs! Worst outfit ever since he started playing professional tennis!! How did he approve this 🤦🏽 twitter.com/SitTanyusha/st…

Meepstyle13 @meepstyle13 @SitTanyusha Nadal all black was is best us open outfit @SitTanyusha Nadal all black was is best us open outfit

QQ ® @CypressRozay Tanika @SitTanyusha Rafael Nadal's outfit for US Open 2022 (night session) Rafael Nadal's outfit for US Open 2022 (night session) https://t.co/kKdUtohuQe Not feeling the color but as long as he is all healed up that's all that matters twitter.com/SitTanyusha/st… Not feeling the color but as long as he is all healed up that's all that matters twitter.com/SitTanyusha/st…

Will Rafael Nadal play at US Open this year?

Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2022

The last time Rafael Nadal had an abdominal tear was in the 2009 US Open semifinal against Juan Martin del Potro. The Spaniard did not return to action until the ATP Finals, which was held three months after the conclusion of the US Major. However, the estimated time for recovery this time around is set to be four weeks.

This will mean that the Spaniard should be ready to return to competitive action ahead of the Montreal Open, which is scheduled to begin on August 7th, which will be followed by the Cincinnati Open.

The US Open is scheduled to being on August 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far