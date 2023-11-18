"Cute couple alert" - Katie Couric shares picture of her husband with Chris Evert

Chris Evert was recently pictured alongside journalist Katie Couric's husband John Molner at a recent event.

The American tennis great has been off the court for quite some time but the last 20 months have seen a few notable events in her life. Evert was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and made her condition public in January 2022 before recovering later that year.

The 68-year-old attended a fund-raising event for cancer research. Also present at the event was journalist Katie Couric. Couric shared an image of Evert and her husband John Molner on her Instagram stories, with the caption reading:

"Cute couple alert".

Katie Couric's Instagram story

Chris Evert's most recent tryst with tennis came during the WTA Finals in Cancun, where she attended the presentation ceremony after the final and gave the winner's trophy to Iga Swiatek. She beat Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 to win the year-end tournament for the first time in her career.

Chris Evert was the World No. 1 for 260 weeks

Chris Evert at the 2023 WTA Finals

Chris Evert is among the greatest tennis players of all time and enjoyed a stellar career during which, she was the World No. 1 for a total of 260 weeks.

The American was the first player to take the No. 1 spot after the inception of the WTA rankings. She had a total of nine spells at the top of the rankings, with her longest being 113 consecutive weeks from May 10, 1976, to July 9, 1978. Her last spell as World No. 1 was four weeks from October 28, 1985, to November 24, 1985.

The American won 157 singles titles, including 18 Grand Slams. She holds the record for the most number of French Open titles won in the tournament's history by a woman, with seven to her name. She has also won six US Open titles, which is a women's record in the Open Era that she holds with Serena Williams. Evert won Wimbledon thrice while triumphing twice at the Australian Open.

She also had a pretty successful doubles career with 32 titles to her name. These include three Grand Slams. Her maiden Major doubles title came at the 1974 French Open where her partner was Olga Morozova, whom she beat in the singles final that year.

Evert won a second French Open women's doubles crown in 1975 before winning Wimbledon in 1976. On both occasions, Martina Navratilova was her partner.

The American retired from tennis in 1989.