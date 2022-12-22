Serena Williams recently shared a cute picture of her five-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian on social media. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has been spending the holidays with her family and has been giving fans a glimpse of her activities.

Williams took to her Instagram to share pictures of Olympia standing alongside a pony on a farm wearing sunglasses. She captioned the post:

"Cuteness overload @olympiaohanian."

Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian also commented on the post and replied:

"I love this kid."

"Serena Williams has taught me so much" - Venus Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams react after being defeated by Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova

In an interview with Glamour. UK, former World No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams revealed that she learned a lot from her younger sister, Serena.

Venus acknowledged her sister's greatness and pointed out that she felt motivated by her and treated Serena's success as her own. She said:

"Serena has taught me so much and there’s so much you can learn just from being around greatness and that’s what she is - the greatest ever. It’s more of a motivation and when I see her doing great, it’s my success. It’s also motivating for me and lets me know I also can do that, and that’s how you have to look at other people’s success."

Venus also stated that she does not like to see people fail and always wants them to succeed.

"I love seeing people do great… I don’t like to see anyone fail. I like to see my opponents lose against me, but other than that I like to ride that energy that other people bring with success."

Venus Williams also mentioned that she and her sister are very co-dependent and are always doing the same thing, calling Serena Williams' venture capital business 'amazing'.

"Yeah, Serena and I are very co-dependent. We do the same thing that the other one does. It just goes on and on, it’s an endless cycle – even when we were around eight years old and going like, ‘I want to do it, too.'"

"But I like watching her and everyone’s telling me how amazing she is. People I meet around the world tell me, ‘We invested in your sister’s fund.’ I’m like, ‘I know, I did too!’ So, it’s great to see her come into her own there. I think she's a natural."

