"Cutest photo I've had in a long time" - Sloane Stephens shows off badge photo for 2024 Brisbane International

Sloane Stephens showed off her 2024 Brisbane International competitor badge photo, calling it the cutest she has had in a long time.

Stephens is a Grand Slam champion and a former World No. 3. The American won the US Open in 2017 and was runner-up in the 2018 French Open and the WTA Finals. She has won 7 WTA titles so far in her career.

The 30-year-old will be kicking off her campaign at the Brisbane International, participating in both singles and doubles. She shared a picture of her competitor's badge from the 2024 edition of the tournament on her Instagram. Stephens called the badge photo the cutest one she had taken in many years.

"THIS IS THE CUTEST BADGE PHOTO I HAVE HAD IN A VERY LONG TIME. SO PROUD OF THIS ONE," Stephens said via her Instagram story.

Sloane Stephens' Instagram story

The American has faced continued struggles with form since 2019, and although she won a title in 2022 at the Abierto Zapopan and reached the quarter finals of the French Open that year, she had trouble finding form again in 2023.

Last year, the former World No. 3 lost in the first round of the Australian Open and US Open, the second round of Wimbledon, and the fourth round of the French Open. Her last tournament came at the Guadalajara Open where she lost in the second round.

A look at Sloane Stephens' title run at the 2017 US Open

Sloane Stephens with the US Open Title

After having foot surgery in January 2017, Sloane Stephens returned to court after 11 months in time for Wimbledon, but struggled to win matches and dropped to a rank as low as World No. 957.

She found her rhythm at the North American hardcourt swing, winning against top 50 players in both the tournaments and defeating the likes of Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber to rise through the ranks and reach World No. 83 before the US Open. She had to use her protected ranking to secure a place in the main draw.

Stephens faced her first real test in the second round when she faced Dominika Cibulkova, with the American having to dig deep to win in three sets. She then had to face a young Ashleigh Barty in the third round, who Stephens saw off in straight sets.

All the semifinalists that year were American. Stephens had to battle it out against former World No. 1 Venus Williams in a topsy-turvy encounter, finally winning the match in a hard-fought three-setter 6-1, 0-6, 7-5. In the finals, she faced long-time friend and rival Madison Keys. Stephens won comfortably in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 to win the US Open title.