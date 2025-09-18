'Cutie' Amanda Anisimova touches down in China for first tournament after US Open heartbreak, goes out for cozy dinner date with close friend

The WTA's current World No. 4, Amanda Anisimova, concluded her heartbreaking 2025 US Open run as a runner-up after losing the title match to the current World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The rising American star recently shared glimpses of her cozy dinner date with a close friend and fellow tennis player, Priscilla Hon, ahead of her 2025 China Open campaign.

Amanda Anisimova also competed in the US Open mixed doubles with the current ATP World No. 11, Danish player, Holger Rune. The Freehold Township, New Jersey, native clinched the 2025 Qatar Open by beating Jelena Ostapenko in the final round. Furthermore, she also finished as a runner-up at Wimbledon this season.

The China Open, a WTA 1000 event, will be held from September 24 to October 5 at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, China. Through her recent Instagram stories, Anisimova showcased glimpses of her arrival in China. In her first story, she added:

"30 hours later 🇨🇳"

In her other story, she reposted Priscilla Hon's Instagram story, which mentioned:

"Hey Cutie 🤍 @AMANDAANISIMOVA "

Screenshots of Amanda Anisimova's Instagram stories | Source: IG/amandaanisimova

Amanda Anisimova's close friend, Hon, is an Australian player and is currently ranked World No. 109 in the women's singles category. She clinched the 2025 W75 Queensland International hardcourt tournament after defeating Swiss player Leonie Kung in the final round.

Additionally, the Brisbane native made her 2025 Wimbledon Championships debut and reached the third round of the 2025 US Open, her career-best finish in majors.

Amanda Anisimova reflects on her mental approach and on her 2025 US Open final performance

Amanda Anisimova at the 2025 US Open - Day 14 - Source: Getty

During her 2025 US Open final press conference, the winner of three WTA Tour singles titles, Anisimova, shared her thoughts on her mental preparedness, her approach, and her performance at the last major of the season. She shared (5:12 onwards):

"I feel like every match is obviously going to be different. And it's something I always try and do and I try and you know, practice a lot of mindfulness things and a lot of things that'll just calm my nervous system and give myself the best chance to have energy and positive mindset throughout the match."

She continued:

"And I feel like I've done my best, honestly, with all of that stuff. I've done really well with that, and I've tried to turn everything around for myself, and obviously, today was better than my last final."

Apart from her senior feats, Anisimova has also won the girls' singles 2017 US Open title.

