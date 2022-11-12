Czech Republic knock out USA to join Switzerland, Australia and Great Britain in Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

The last semifinal spot of the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup was clinched by the Czech Republic on Friday. Team USA's Danielle Collins and Coco Gauff were no match for their Czech opponents as they lost to Marketa Vondrousova and Katerina Siniakova respectively. While the former lost 6-3, 6-3, the latter was defeated 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend managed to avoid a whitewash for the Americans by winning the doubles tie, defeating Karolina Muchova and Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-3. It wasn't enough as the Czech Republic advanced to the last four by winning the tie 2-1.

Earlier in the day, Switzerland knocked out Canada to reach the semifinals as well. Viktorija Golubic staged a comeback to defeat Bianca Andreescu 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, while Belinda Bencic eased past Leylah Fernandez 6-0, 7-5. The Canadians won the doubles match but lost the tie 2-1 overall.

Australia were the first team into the last four as they defeated Belgium 3-0 on Thursday. Great Britain were the underdogs heading into their match against Spain and needed to win all three of their matches.

Heather Watson put the Brits in the lead with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Nuria Parrizas Diaz. Harriet Dart then scored an upset win over Paula Badosa, defeating the World No. 13 6-3, 6-4. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls defeated the Spanish duo of Rebeka Masarova and Aliona Bolsova 7-6 (5), 6-2 as the British defied the odds to reach the semifinals.

Billie Jean King Cup semifinals scheduled to be played on Saturday

Belinda Bencic at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

The semifinal matches of the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup are scheduled for Saturday, November 12. Switzerland are up against six-time champions Czech Republic, with Australia and Great Britain set to face off in the other semifinal.

While Belinda Bencic is expected to shoulder the Swiss challenge, the Czechs are not lacking in big names and star power. Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova and reigning doubles No. 1 Katerina Siniakova give them a huge advantage.

While the Brits are competing without their most prominent player, Emma Raducanu, they've managed to do quite well so far. Ajla Tomljanovic spearheads the Australian charge and has been in great form, with her teammates not letting her down either.

Playing for their country often brings out the best in players and with a spot in the final on the line, expect them to give it their all.

