Czech Tennis Federation involved in fraud scandal amid raid, President Ivo Kaderka among 10 people charged

The Czech Tennis Federation is at the centre of controversy as a raid took place in its headquarters, and ten people, including president Ivo Kaderka, were charged with fraud.

The individuals have been charged with subsidy fraud that involves millions of crowns/korunas (Czech currency) which was initially intended for tennis and youth sports organizations.

Ivo Kaderka, the president of the Czech Tennis Federation, financial director and accountant Hana Baierova, and Vojtech Flegl, who is the board member of a Czeh sports association, are all said to be key figures involved in the fraud as per the police.

Czech Republic's National Sports Agency commented on the matter, with spokesperson Eliska Machkova confirming that an investigation was ongoing. However, she did not provide any details concerning the scandal.

"At this point I can confirm that there is an ongoing investigation. We have been asked to provide information and documents and are cooperating fully with the police in this matter. However in view of the fact that the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide any details relating to the case," Machkova said (via Radio Prague International).

This controversy with the Czech Tennis Federation comes after several players from the country impressed in 2023. Marketa Vondrousova won Wimbledon while Karolina Muchova reached the final of the French Open and the semifinals of the US Open.

Among others, Petra Kvitova won the Miami Open while Jiri Lehecka reached the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Marketa Vondrousova and Linda Noskova among the Czech tennis players who've had decent runs in 2024

Marketa Vondrousova in action at the Qatar Open

Marketa Vondrousova and Linda Noskova produced a few notable performances in the 2024 season among Czech players.

Noskova had a dream run at the Australian Open, as she reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal, defeating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the process. The teenager previously reached the semifinals of the WTA 500 event at Brisbane International.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova had a disappointing ending to the 2023 season as she won just one out of her last seven matches. She did not start 2024 well, suffering a first-round exit at the Australian Open. However, the 24-year-old did well to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Among male players from the Czech Republic, Jiri Lehecka won the Adelaide International while 18-year-old Jakub Mensik reached the final of the Qatar Open in Doha, beating the likes of Andy Murray and Gael Monfils in the process.