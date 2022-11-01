"Dad has been there every step of the way!" - Venus Williams posts heartwarming pictures with father Richard on the anniversary of her debut win on tour

Venus Williams took to social media yesterday to post pictures from her debut win in 1994.

Looking back at her early years, the seven-time Grand Slam champion made an emotional mention of her father, Richard Williams, whom she stated had been there "every step of the way."

Venus Williams Social media post of her debut win in 1994

Williams reminisced about the start of her professional journey; and an incredible one at that, punctuated by seven singles, 14 doubles, and two mixed doubles Grand Slams, as well as four Olympic gold medals.

"Remembering my debut match on this day 28 years ago. Its been a journey. A pursuit of my best self each and every day," she wrote.

Williams, who has been vocal about the importance of mental well-being for athletes, revealed that she didn't feel pressure at the start of her career but rather, viewed it as an opportunity.

"Im so glad I didnt realize the pressure of these moments. Pressure is just how you process it in your mind. I saw it as an opportunity and everything that we had worked for and hoped for coming true. You first win in your mind," she added.

The former World No. 1 also posted a "then and now" picture, noting that she looked "exactly the same." The picture features Williams hitting her powerful forehand nearly 20 years apart.

Venus Williams' social media post

"I can recount the wins and the losses, but in the end it was always about the pursuit of my best self" - Venus Williams

In another post on social media, Venus Williams shared some more pictures from her debut win against Shaun Stafford.

In one picture, the then 14-year-old Williams can be seen happily signing autographs for fans while playing a forehand in another.

Williams also made special mention of her sister Serena Williams, saying that all those years ago, she could not imagine what they would experience throughout their careers in the sport.

"On this day 28 years ago I made my debut to professional tennis. I never imagined 28 years later what @serenawilliams and I would experience in this sport," she wrote.

She added that she had no regrets and that it's "all been worth it."

"I can recount the wins and the losses, but in the end it was always about the pursuit of my best self," she continued. "Everyday, win lose or draw. I can look back with no regrets. It’s all been worth it."

Poll : 0 votes