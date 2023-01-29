"Dad, would you be proud of me?" - Aryna Sabalenka dedicates Australian Open win to late father

Aryna Sabalenka recalled her late father Sergey Sabalenka upon winning the 2023 Australian Open title on Saturday and called up the heavens to ask whether he was "proud" of his daughter's monumental achievement.

Sabalenka's father had been a major support system for the Belarusian during her early days. In fact, it was Sergey who introduced a young Sabalenka to tennis for the first time. Ever since, the World No. 5 has deeply fallen in love with the sport. However, it has been difficult for her to play at the top-level without the support of her father since he passed away in 2019.

After winning the first Grand Slam title of her career, beating Elena Rybakina in the final in three sets, Sabalenka could not help but emotionally reminisce about her father. She took to social media and wrote:

"Dad, would you be proud of me? #missyou #myangel"

Sabalenka faced Elena Rybakina in the final at the Rod Laver Arena, yet to lose a set at the Melbourne Major. After losing the first set, the 24-year-old made a remarkable comeback to win the remaining two sets and thereby seal the deal against the Kazakh 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

After clinching the title, the Belarusian reflected on her own game, admitting that she should start respecting herself more for how "good" a player she is.

"I think right now I have a little bit, yeah, more respect to myself. I kind of starting to understand that I'm actually good player. I have to respect, not only respect everybody, respect myself as well, you know?," said the World No. 5 during the post-match press conference.

With a title win at the Grand Slam Down Under, it is now two in two for Aryna Sabalenka in 2023 as she also won the Adelaide International 1 trophy in the first week of January.

Aryna Sabalenka feels countrywoman Victoria Azarenka inspired her to have the belief in winning the Australian Open title

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 Australian Open

Speaking in her press conference after the win, Aryna Sabalenka revealed that countrywoman and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka influenced her to believe in winning the title at the Grand Slam Down Under.

"To be honest, I didn't really watch tennis that much when she [Azarenka] won Australian Open. But, I mean, of course, having a great player from my country helped me to kind of have this belief that I can do well. I thought if she could, then probably I can," said the 24-year-old.

Azarenka clinched the Major in Melbourne twice in her career, winning it in 2012 and 2013. She also reached the semifinals this time around, losing to Rybakina.

