"Dad's still going strong" - Venus Williams shares glimpse of "epic" practice session in father Richard's presence following Indian Wells exit

Venus Williams gave fans a glimpse of her 'epic' practice session recently with her father Richard Williams making a surprise appearance.

The 41-year-old American is coming off a disappointing loss in the first round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open. Playing her first match since the 2023 US Open, Williams faced off against Nao Hibino from Japan.

She started strong, winning the first set 6-2. Hibino, however, powered back in sets two and three to seal a 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory and send Williams packing.

Back in her hometown of Florida, Williams took to her social media on Wednesday, March 13, to share glimpses of her back on the court, in anticipation of her next match.

Her father, Richard Williams, was surprisingly pictured at the training session, looking on keenly from the side. He could even be heard giving his daughter some valuable tips.

Richard could also be heard thanking her support staff for doing an incredible job with her, and they could all agree that she's still working very hard.

Williams commended her dad for "still going strong" on Instagram beside the video, and described the rare practice sessions with him as "epic."

"Dad is still going strong. He doesn't always to the practices (I can't always get him to come!) but when he does it's epic. That was the end of a two minute rally," Williams wrote beside the video.

Glimpses from Venus Williams' recent practice session with her father Richard Williams looking on

In a subsequent video, Williams hailed him for still paying attention to every detail.

"The beginning of that rally. You can see pops is all over every detail," Williams wrote via her Instagram.

Richard Williams looks on at his daughter Venus Williams during a practice session

Venus Williams quashes all talk about retirement, could go on till 50 if she wants

Venus Williams at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

In a July interview last year, Venus Venus Williams dismissed any retirement talk, hinting she could continue competing until she's 50. Being the first to achieve this milestone in the open era would be an honor for the seven-time Grand Slam champion

“It’s never been done before so if there is anyone who could do it, it would be me,” Williams said.

She also praised sister Serena Williams for being the motivation to continue, conceding that her younger sister has often refused to let her quit.

"My little sister Serena told me I am not allowed to quit and of course I would never quit. But it's the mandate, she said no. So I will be back on the court," Williams stated earlier this year in January.

Williams will look to overcome her disappointing first round at Indian Wells when she's back in action at the Miami Open in a couple of days.

