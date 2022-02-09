Dallas Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, Livestream details and more

The inaugural edition of the Dallas Open is underway. Eighth seed Brandon Nakashima started by beating John Millman 7-5, 7-6 while Kevin Anderson booked his place in the second round by defeating Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-4. The South African will next take on third seed John Isner for a place in the quarterfinals.

Taylor Fritz is the top seed in the competition and a heavy favorite to win it. The American reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and gave a tough fight to World No.4 Stefanos Tsitsipas before losing in five sets.

Reilly Opelka is another contender to win the tournament and has a fair chance of doing so. Third seed Isner had a disappointing Australian Open as he was out in the first round. He will be keen to have a good run at the Dallas Open and has a good chance of being challenged at the tournament.

Another player to watch out for in the competition is Jenson Brooksby. The 21-year-old produced some promising performances last year that included reaching the fourth round of the US Open. This saw him win the ATP Newcomer of the Year award.

Brooksby has received a bye to the second round of the tournament and takes on either Daniel Atlmaier or Andreas Seppi.

Maxime Cressy produced some promising performances in Australia, reaching the final of the Melbourne Summer Set 1 and the fourth round of the Australian Open. In the latter competition, the American gave a tough fight to eventual runner-up to Daniil Medvedev as he pushed him to four sets.

Dallas Open 2022: Schedule

Dallas Open @DALOpenTennis



Today's action kicks off at noon with top Americans in singles action, including Maxime Cressy, Jack Sock, Marcos Giron, and Tennys Sandgren.



#DALOpen | Match schedule: Let's go day 3!Today's action kicks off at noon with topAmericans in singles action, including Maxime Cressy, Jack Sock, Marcos Giron, and Tennys Sandgren.Match schedule: bit.ly/3JaDlLr Let's go day 3!Today's action kicks off at noon with top 🇺🇸 Americans in singles action, including Maxime Cressy, Jack Sock, Marcos Giron, and Tennys Sandgren. #DALOpen | 🕛 Match schedule: bit.ly/3JaDlLr. https://t.co/rM7uYWdmhU

Seventh seed Giron starts off his tournament against compatriot Tennys Sandgren while Cressy faces Jurij Rodionov. Mannarino, who reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, takes on Steve Johnson.

Other matches in the first round include the experienced Feliciano Lopez locking horns with Jordan Thompson and Jack Sock facing Oscar Otte.

Dallas Open 2022: Livestream details

Isner will be keen on bouncing back from his disappointing Australian Open

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel

UK: Viewers in the UK can watch the competition live on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read Article Continues below

India: Indian viewers can watch the tournament live on Tennis TV.

Edited by shilpa17.ram