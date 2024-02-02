Dallas Open 2024: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, ranking points & more

The 2024 Dallas Open is one of three tournaments happening this week on the ATP Tour. The third edition of the event will take place from February 5-11.

The American trio of Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, and Ben Shelton are the top attractions in Dallas. Reilly Opelka, a former champion here, received a wildcard to compete, along with Ethan Quinn and Adam Neff.

While this is a men's event, two of the most well-known names from the women's circuit will also make an appearance here. Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki and 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard will face off in an exhibition match prior to the start of the tournament.

On that note, here are all the important details about the tournament:

What is the Dallas Open?

It's a relatively new tournament on the men's circuit, with the debut edition being held in 2022. It marked the return of tennis to Dallas in almost four decades, with another one-off tournament being held in the city back in 1983. The new version of the tournament replaced the New York Open, which ran from 2018 to 2020.

It is an indoor hardcourt tournament with a 28-player draw in singles. Reilly Opelka won the 2022 edition, followed by Wu Yibing in 2023. While it is currently classified as an ATP 250 event, the tournament will be upgraded to the ATP 500 level starting next year.

Venue

The Dallas Open will be held at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in the city of Dallas, Texas, United States.

Players

Adrian Mannarino is the fourth seed at the 2024 Dallas Open.

Frances Tiafoe leads the pack as the top seed at the 2024 Dallas Open. He's yet to win two matches in a row this year. He was stunned by Tomas Machac in the second round of the Australian Open.

Tommy Paul follows Tiafoe as the second seed. While he made it to the semifinals of the season's first Major last year, he could only go as far as the third round this time. Ben Shelton's time at the Australian Open also concluded in the third round. The American youngster is seeded third here.

Adrian Mannarino is in the midst of a career renaissance since last year and is the fourth seed in Dallas. Christopher Eubanks, Max Purcell, Jordan Thompson, and Dominik Koepfer are among the other notable names in the draw.

Schedule

The women's exhibition match will take place on Saturday, February 3, at 7:00 p.m. local time. The men's first round matches will commence on Monday, February 5, and conclude the next day. The second round will go on for the next couple of days.

The quarterfinals and the semifinals will be held on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The final will take place on Sunday, February 11, with the session set for a 1 pm start.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for the 2024 Dallas Open stands at $756,020, along with a maximum of 250 points for the victor. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles) Champion 250 250 $114,970 $39,950 Runner-up 165 150 $67,070 $21,380 Semifinalist 100 90 $39,435 $12,530 Quarterfinalist 50 45 $22,850 $7,000 Second Round (Round of 16) 25 20 $13,270 $4,130 First Round (Round of 32) 0 0 $8,110 -

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can watch the Dallas Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch all the action live on Sky Sports (Semifinals and final only).

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.