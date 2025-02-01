Dallas Open 2025: Men's Schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more

The fourth edition of the Dallas Open will commence on February 3, 2025, and we are set for an exciting week of action at the Texas city. This is the first time the tournament will be held as an ATP 500 event.

Tommy Paul won the competition last year and will be a title contender this year as well. However, the American will not have an easy title defense as the likes of Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Ben Shelton are also capable of going the way.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the tournament.

What is the Dallas Open?

The Dallas Open is a hard-court event that takes place during the month of February. The inaugural edition of the tournament was held in 2022, with Reilly Opelka winning after defeating Jenson Brooksby 7-6(5), 7-6(3) in the final. Wu Yibing and Tommy Paul are the other players who have won the event.

Trending

Venue

The Ford Center at the Star in Dallas is the venue for the Dallas Open.

Players

Casper Ruud during the Davis Cup qualifiers (Image Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz is the top seed at the ATP 500 event and will enter as a heavy favorite to win. The American will look to impress in Dallas after suffering a third-round exit at the Australian Open. Another player who suffered an early exit at the Melbourne Major was Casper Ruud, who is seeded second at the Dallas Open. The Norwegian will be eager to have a good run on a surface that is not clay.

Defending champion Tommy Paul is seeded third this year and will be high on confidence after a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open, where he put up a tough fight against Alexander Zverev.

Melbourne Major semifinalist Ben Shelton is seeded fourth and will be a heavy favorite to win the Dallas Open while Frances Tiafoe is seeded fifth. The likes of Tomas Machac, Alex Michelsen and Matteo Arnaldi are all among the seeded players at the ATP 500 Open.

Schedule

The main draw of the tournament will commence on February 3 and the men's singles final will take place on February 9 at 1 pm local time. It will be followed by the doubles' final.

Prize Money Breakdown

The prize money for the ATP 500 event is $2,760,000 and the men's singles champion will earn $516,165. Here is the full prize money breakdown for the tournament:

Stage Prize Money Ranking points Champion $516,165 500 Runner-up $277,115 330 Semifinal $148,005 200 Quarterfinal $75,615 100 Round of 16 $40,365 50 Round of 32 $21,525 0

Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and India can watch the matches at the ATP 500 tournament on the following sites and channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK : Sky UK

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN

India: Tennis TV

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback