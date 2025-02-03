Dallas Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 1

The opening day of the Dallas Open will take place on February 3 2025. It will be the first tournament of the ATP or WTA Tour that will take place in the United States.

Frances Tiafoe will be the highest-ranked player in action as he takes on Taro Daniel in what will be the second meeting between the two. The American won their last encounter in 2022 and will look to impress in Dallas following a disappointing second-round exit at the Australian Open.

Another local player in action will be Christopher Eubanks, who booked his place in the main draw after bagging straight-set wis over Aidan Mayo and Jack Pillington Jones in the qualifiers. The 28-year-old will be up against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in what will be their very first encounter.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will play in his first tournament after his best-ever finish at the Australian Open in the fourth round. The Spaniard will lock horns with Brandon Holt, who is the son of former World No. 1 Tracy Austin. Other American players in action include Ethan Quinn and Trevor Swajda.

On that note, let us take a look at how the opening day of the Dallas Open will pan out.

Schedule for Day 1 of Dallas Open 2025

Starting at 12 pm local time: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (Q) Brandon Holt

Followed by: (Q) Christopher Eubanks vs Matteo Arnaldi

Not before 7 pm local time: (5) Frances Tiafoe vs Taro Daniel

Followed by: (Q) Ethan Quinn vs (WC) Trevor Swajda

Grandstand

Starting at 3:30 pm local time: Rinky Hijikata vs Adrian Mannarino

Dallas Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and India can watch the opening day proceedings at the ATP 500 event on the following sites and channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky UK

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN

India: Discovery India

Dallas Open 2025: Match timings

The matches on Centre Court will commence at 12 pm local time while the only fixture at the Grandstand is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm local time.

