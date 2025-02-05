Dallas Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

Top seed Taylor Fritz will headline action on Day 2 of the 2025 Dallas Open. The American will open his campaign with a first-round encounter against the dangerous Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.
However, before the two step out onto the Center Court, it will be Yoshihito Nishioka and Brandon Nakashima opening play for the day. They will be followed by the likes of Kei Nishikoti and sixth seed Tomas Machac as well as Reilly Opelka and Alexander Shevchenko.
Denis Shapovalov and Miomir Kecmanovic will be playing the final match of the day on Center Court. Outside, doubles action will feature top seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, as well as Ben Shelton. Here's how all the action will unfold on Day 2 of the 2025 Dallas Open:
Schedule for Day 2 of Dallas Open 2025
Center Court
Starting at 12 pm local time: Yoshihito Nishioka vs Brandon Nakashima
Followed by: Kei Nishikori vs [6] Tomas Machac
Followed by: [WC] Reilly Opelka vs Alexander Shevchenko
Not before 7 pm local time: [1] Taylor Fritz vs Arthur Rinderknech
Followed by: Miomir Kecmanovic vs Denis Shapovalov
Grandstand
Starting at 11:30 pm local time: Jaume Munar vs Yunchaokete Bu
Followed by: Roberto Carballes Baena vs [Q] Michael Mmoh
Followed by: Rinky Hijikata / Alex Michelsen vs Ben Shelton / Horacio Zeballos
Followed by: Rafael Matos / Marcelo Melo vs Matteo Arnaldi / Brandon Nakashima
Not before 7 pm local time: [4] Austin Krajicek / Rajeev Ram vs Nicolas Barrientos / Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli
Followed by: [1] Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow vs Ariel Behar / Robert Galloway
Dallas Open 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and India can watch the opening day proceedings of the ATP 500 event on the following sites and channels:
USA: Tennis Channel
UK: Sky UK
Australia: beIN Sports
Canada: TSN
India: Discovery India
Dallas Open 2025: Match timings
The matches on Centre Court will be played over the course of two sessions. While the morning session is set to commence at 12 pm local time, the evening session will begin at 7 pm local time. The tennis action scheduled to held during the morning session on Grandstand, though, will begin a little earlier, at 11.30 am local time. Meanwhile, the evening session is scheduled to start at 7.15 pm local time.