Dallas Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 3

The third day of the 2025 Dallas Open promises to be action-packed. World No. 4 Taylor Fritz, defending champion Tommy Paul and local favorites Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, and Reilly Opelka will resume their respective bids to reach the last eight at the ATP 500 tournament.

Former World No. 2 Casper Ruud, the Czech Republic's Tomas Machac, and Italy's Matteo Arnaldi round out the top eight singles seeds in Dallas. Since the inception of the men's event in 2022, there have been three champions out of which two are playing on Thursday (February 6) - Paul (2024) and Opelka (2022).

While Fritz, Shelton, and Arnaldi won their openers on Day 2 in a straightforward fashion, Paul, Ruud, Machac, and Tiafoe were taken to three sets in their respective victories. Seventh-seeded Alex Michelsen, meanwhile, fell in his first-round match to Cameron Norrie and will feature in doubles action with Rinky Hijikata.

On that note, let's take a look at how all the action will unfold on Day 3 of the 2025 Dallas Open:

Schedule for Day 3 of Dallas Open 2025

Center Court

Starting at 12 pm local time: [5] Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Followed by: [4] Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar

Followed by: [2] Casper Ruud vs [Q] Michael Mmoh

Not before 7 pm local time: [3] Tommy Paul vs [Q] Ethan Quinn

Followed by: [1] Taylor Fritz vs Denis Shapovalov

Grandstand

Starting at 11:30 pm local time: [3] Jamie Murray / John Peers vs Sander Arends / Luke Johnson

Followed by: [8] Matteo Arnaldi vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Followed by: [6] Tomas Machac vs Rinky Hijikata

Followed by: [WC] Reilly Opelka vs Cameron Norrie

Followed by: Alex Michelsen / Rinky Hijikata vs Robert Galloway / Ariel Behar

Dallas Open 2025: Where to Watch

The tennis fan contingents in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can watch the Day 3 of 2025 Dallas Open on the following sites and channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky UK

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN

India: Discovery India

Dallas Open 2025: Match timings

The matches on the center court will be played across the morning and night sessions. While the morning session will kick off at noon local time, the evening session will begin at 7 pm local time. The men's tennis action on Grandstand will begin half an hour earlier than the center court's start, i.e. 11.30 am local time. Meanwhile, the evening session on the secondary court is likely to begin by 7 pm.

