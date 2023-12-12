"Damn Travis Scott chill" - Frances Tiafoe amused as American rapper spray paints John McEnroe's plaque amid hilarious beef over sneaker collaboration

Frances Tiafoe has weighed in on the hilarious sneaker collaboration spat between Travis Scott and John McEnroe. Tiafoe recently reacted to a video where the American rapper spray painted over the seven-time Major champion's plaque with the famed 'Cactus Jack' logo.

The entertaining beef between Travis Scott and John McEnroe first began in 2021, when the former donned Johnny Mac's vintage 'Nike Mac Attack' shoes. The Grammy award-winner would later push his own 'Cactus Jack x Mac Attack' shoes — something the former men's World No. 1 took offense with.

The two hot-heads then got on a "leaked" Zoom call with Nike executives, where they argued over how the vintage pair of shoes should be branded to the masses.

The rivalry came to a head on Monday (December 11) as Scott spray painted his Cactus Jack symbol over a plaque with McEnroe's likeness.

The video of the above incident has spread like wildfire on the internet. Frances Tiafoe, ranked 16th in the world, took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday to show his amusement at the hilarious beef.

"Damn Trav chill," Tiafoe wrote, followed by three laughing emojis.

Tiafoe, meanwhile, is known to be a big enthusiast of hip-hop music. The 25-year-old also previously admitted that he listens to rap and Afrobeat before his matches. The American's taste in hip-hop is also immaculate, going by a collaborative playlist with Beats by Dre.

According to the playlist, Tiafoe enjoys songs by Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown and Future.

Frances Tiafoe enjoyed new career-high ranking in 2023 despite a mixed season

Frances Tiafoe hits a forehand at the 2023 US Open

Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, had a mixed season on the ATP tour in 2023. Although the American made his debut in the men's top 10 rankings in June, he was underwhelming compared to his 2022 self.

The 25-year-old accumulated a 40-21 win/loss record across all pro tour matches. The highlights of his season included reaching a career-high ranking of 10 and winning three ATP titles. Quite interestingly, Tiafoe enjoyed title victories on all three surfaces (hardcourt, clay, grass), reigning supreme at Delray Beach, Houston and Stuttgart.

Tiafoe's 2023 season went off the rails after his triumph in Stuttgart, though. He dropped 12 of his last 25 matches, which included a surprise loss to his countryman Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

Tiafoe had reached the semifinals at Flushing Meadows in 2022, beating the likes of Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev en route. The 25-year-old, however, fell outside the top 10 ATP rankings as he failed to defend his semifinalist points this year.