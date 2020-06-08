Dan Evans rubbishes Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's US Open concerns

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have expressed reservations about playing the US Open this year

World No. 28 Dan Evans has stated that top players like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic should support the organization of the US Open later this year so that the lower-ranked players can get a decent payday. In Evans' view, the Grand Slam prize money would be much more valuable to the players than the ATP Relief Fund.

During his appearance on BBC 5 Live Breakfast, Dan Evans opined that the restrictions of the physio team and support staff would only affect the higher-ranked players. Novak Djokovic had recently said that the travel restrictions were extreme, and that having just one coach would make it nearly impossible for him to compete. But Evans dismissed the Serb's concerns, saying that having only one member in the support staff was no big deal.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal should be looking to help lower-ranked players: Dan Evans

Dan Evans, who made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2017, feels that there's a need for give and take between the players. Talking about Novak Djokovic's remarks on the restrictions, Evans said:

"I don't think having one person of your team only allowed is such a big deal; the majority of the draw would only travel with one coach. Not everyone's travelling with physios and fitness trainers like Novak said, so I think his argument there is not really valid for the rest of the draw, apart from the real top guys."

Rafael Nadal had also mentioned that he would not take part in the US Open tournament if it were happening this week. The Spaniard said that all significant tennis events should resume only when every single player is able to travel safely.

Evans, however, disagrees. The Brit said that instead of expressing reservations about playing in Grand Slams, top guys like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic should readily participate and help the lower-ranked players.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal won two Grand Slams each in 2019

In the British player's opinion, the income earned through prize money at the Slams would be of much greater assistance to the lower-ranked tennis players than the ATP Player Council's fund.

"It's great what the ATP did with the Relief Fund but there's nothing better than the prize money of the Grand Slams for the players to be receiving," Evans continued. "This is the point where I think the players should really come together and Novak and Rafa should really be looking to help those players with lower ranks so they get a good pay day."

The 30-year-old from Birmingham concluded that health must remain the top priority, but that the top players shouldn't opt out of a tournament just because they can't bring their entire team along.