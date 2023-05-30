Jelena Ostapenko has set her sights on winning another Grand Slam title and stated that she is in good form to try and add another Major victory to her trophy cabinet.

Ostapenko won her first and only Slam title at the 2017 French Open, where she beat heavy-favorite Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

Shockingly enough, the Lativan has never gone through the third round prior to or after that and has only reached the quarterfinal of any Grand Slam twice in her career, besides her 2017 title win at the Paris Major.

Ostapenko is currently in action at the 2023 French Open, where she progressed to the second round after defeating Tereza Martincova 6-3, 7-5.

Speaking at a press conference after the match, the 25-year-old stated that winning the 2017 title in Paris was an amazing experience and she hoped to repeat that feat soon. After a good run at the Italian Open, where she reached the semifinal, Ostapenko is hoping to build on that form in the French capital.

"I mean, it was already six years ago, but of course, it was such an amazing time. My goal is, of course, to win another Grand Slam because, as I said, it was six years ago, so a little while ago, so I want to play again," she said.

"I'm working hard, and I feel like I had a good run in Rome. So, yeah, I think I'm on the right path. If I play well, I think I can be a dangerous player, so I hope I stay here as long as I can," the World No. 17 added.

Jelena Ostapenko takes on Peyton Stearns in 2023 French Open 2R

Jelena Ostapenko at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023

Jelena Ostapenko and Peyton Stearns will face each other for the first time in their careers in the second round of the 2023 French Open. In her opening match, Stearns defeated Katerina Siniakova 7-6, 6-2.

Stearns has been playing well on clay this season, winning 11 out of her last 14 matches (WTA and ITF). She most notably reached the final of the Bogota Open in early April, where she lost to Tatjana Maria in three sets, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6.

In her most recent tournament, the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Stearns reach the quarterfinals, where she lost 7-6, 3-6, 6-7 to Sloane Stephens.

Poll : 0 votes