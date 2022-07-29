"What better than this?" - Dani Vallejo ecstatic after he trains with Rafael Nadal

Dani Vallejo reacted in ecstasy as he shared the practice field with Rafael Nadal at his academy in Mallorca. Vallejo is a tennis player from Paraguay. He holds an ITF junior ranking of 2, and in July 2022, he attained his highest ATP singles ranking of 869.

The 18-year-old had the opportunity to train with Rafael Nadal at his Mallorca academy. He was seen striking many backhands and forehands with the 22-time Grand Slam champion, and it was obvious that they both enjoyed each other's company.

Following the practice, Vallejo uploaded a photo of the moment they shared on Twitter.

"What better than this? Thank you," Vellejo captioned his post.

Dani Vallejo will continue to practice at the Rafa Nadal academy, according to a social media post from the Paraguayan Tennis Association. He received a scholarship that covers practically everything, including housing, top-notch training, and psychologists, and lasts until the end of the year.

Ramón Delgado, the national Davis Cup team captain, provided Vallejo with "this opportunity," according to the 18-year-old, who also emphasized that it makes him "excited about what is to come."

Dani vallejo @danivallejo17 En menos de un año de trabajo me hicieron ser mejor jugador y persona. Gracias a cada uno que estuvo conmigo de este grupazo, especialmente a Ramón que fue el que me dio esta nueva oportunidad de seguir mejorando en la academia de Rafa Nadal. Emocionado por lo que se viene! En menos de un año de trabajo me hicieron ser mejor jugador y persona. Gracias a cada uno que estuvo conmigo de este grupazo, especialmente a Ramón que fue el que me dio esta nueva oportunidad de seguir mejorando en la academia de Rafa Nadal. Emocionado por lo que se viene! 🔜🇪🇸 https://t.co/KGhYi92lg2

Rafael Nadal hits the practise courts ahead of the 2022 US Open

Day 10: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Due to a 7mm abdominal muscle injury, Rafael Nadal withdrew from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The decision was made a day prior to his semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios.

Since then, in preparation for the US Open, the Spaniard has been keeping busy at his own academy in Mallorca.

Videos of him working out diligently in front of supporters on the facility's hard courts, similar to those in New York, have been shared on well-known social media accounts.

The 36-year-old has also been working out with his younger cousin Joan Nadal, who is the child of his uncle Toni Nadal.

The Canadian Masters 1000 competition in Montreal marks the start of Nadal's campaign for the hard-court season. He has won it five times, making it his most successful hard-court Masters event.

Afterwards, he will also participate in the Cincinnati Masters, which begins on August 13 and ends on August 21.

The Spaniard, who has already won the first two Grand Slams of the year -- the Australian Open and the French Open -- will then begin his campaign at Flushing Meadows, where he has had the most success after Roland-Garros. The US Open will start on August 29, and the final will be played on September 11.

