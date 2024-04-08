Danielle Collins becomes the first woman since Serena Williams to win the Miami Open & Charleston Open back-to-back

The American tennis star Danielle Collins created history with her triumph at the Charleston Open 2024. She became the first woman since the great Serena Williams to win the Miami Open and Charleston Open back-to-back. Serena achieved this feat in 2013.

The World No. 15 Danielle Collins recently won the 2024 Miami Open. Just a week after winning her maiden WTA 1000 title, she won the 2024 Charleston Open by defeating Daria Kasatkina in straight sets.

The match saw powerful strokeplay from the American, winning an impressive 95.2% of the first-serve points. Nicknamed 'Danimal', Collins powered past Kasatkina with a 6-2, 6-1 victory. This was Collins' personal-best 13th straight win on the tour. This is also her 22nd win this year, equalling the tally of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and World No. 4 Elena Rybakina.

With the Charleston Open win, Collins has managed to do what no other woman has been able to do since 2013, winning the Miami Open and Charleston Open successively.

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, achieved this unique feat twice, in 2008 and 2013.

At the Miami Open in 2013, Williams defeated Maria Sharapova in the finals. After losing the first set, she made a strong comeback to defeat Sharapova 4-6, 6-3, 6-0. At the Charleston Open in 2013, Serena defeated Jelena Jankovic in three sets.

Despite announcing her retirement at the end of the season, the 30-year-old Collins has had a remarkable 2024. With her triumph at the Charleston Open, she has returned to the Top 20 in the rankings for the first time since January 2023. Collins is currently ranked 15th in the WTA rankings.

Danielle Collins thanks her "idol" Serena Williams

Danielle Collins giving her speech after the final

Danielle Collins thanked her "idol" Serena Williams for her support after her victory at the 2024 Charleston Open. Serena Williams congratulated her compatriot Collins on her success following her win.

Collins said that she is grateful to the Williams sisters for their support and also opened up on how her story resonates with Serena and Venus Williams' story.

While speaking to the Tennis Channel, Collins was quoted as saying:

"Serena was my idol,". I think the Williams sisters taught all of us it doesn't matter where you come from, doesn't matter your background, what you look like, how much money your parents have."

"I think I resonated with their story a little bit too. My dad was my coach and we were at the public parks, and my parents were driving me all around, and working double, triple shifts just so they could support my dream," Collins added.

Danielle Collins and Serena Williams faced each other twice on the tour. Their head-to-head record stands at 0-2, with Williams winning both the matches.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : Is Serena Williams the GOAT? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion