Danielle Collins becomes latest tennis star to sign with IMG

American tennis star Danielle Collins made the news this week after signing with talent management agency IMG's tennis division, under the parent company WME Sports.

Collins has had a tremendous start to the season, reaching the final of the Australian Open before losing to former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

After her performance at the first Major of the year, the American rose to No. 8 in the WTA rankings. Collins is the highest-ranked American on the WTA tour and her aggressive brand of tennis has garnered attention from fans all around the world.

Agents Jill Smoller and Matt Fawcett will represent the World No. 8 & top-ranked American player.



Danielle Collins is currently sponsored by the sports equipment company Babolat, and uses the Babolat Pure Aero+ racquet. Her sponsorship deal with footwear and apparel company New Balance ended last summer.

Danielle Collins joins exclusive list of IMG clients including Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams

Danielle Collins became the latest tennis player to join the list of star athletes managed by IMG. The sports agency's clients include the likes of Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, and Daniil Medvedev, as well as teen sensations Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu.

Danielle Collins has had more than her fair share of injuries throughout her career. Last year, the 28-year-old had emergency surgery for endometriosis and at the French Open suffered an abdominal injury.

Collins describes the pain caused by endometriosis - where the tissue that lines the womb grows outside of it - as "the worst pain I've ever had."

"The agony that I experienced from my menstrual cycles and from the endometriosis is some of the worst pain I've ever had," Collins said in an interview with the WTA.

The American will be determined to replicate her form Down Under and continue to improve in order to win titles this season.

After the final in Melbourne, she entered the Dubai Open as one of the favorites but retired hurt from her first match against Marketa Vondrousova. Next up was the Miami Open, where she made a run to the quarterfinals before losing to Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

The American struggled with neck issues throughout her encounter with the Japanese. The problem only appeared to intensify as the match went on and by the end, Collins was serving underarm.

