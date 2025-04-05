"Danielle Collins crashed harder than the stock market" - Fans react to Jessica Pegula beating fellow American in Charleston Open QF

Danielle Collins faced a quarterfinals exit at the Charleston Open despite winning the first set against her fellow American, Jessica Pegula. Several fans later reacted to this update, with many expressing concerns about the former's performance.

Collins, who was the defending champion, won the first set 6-1 with sheer authority and continued her dominance to take a 2-0 lead in the second. Despite this, Pegula mounted a strong comeback, winning the second set 6-3. The 31-year-old won 12 of the final 13 games, including a 6-0 third set, to book her place in the last four.

This update garnered a wave of reactions from the fans on Reddit. A fan reacted to the defending champion's elimination in a playful way.

"Danielle crashed harder than the stock market in that last set," they said.

"That'll be a tough loss to swallow for Danielle, but Jess really turned up after that first break in the second set and Danielle couldn't keep up,"another wrote.

"Collins is now 1/20 against Sabalenka / Iga / Pegula… (Has never played Coco)," one said.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

"Collins falls to 32, her RG seeding is precarious," a fan chimed in.

"Did Collins tank the third set or what?" A user asked.

"Least surprising WTA scoreline," one commented.

Collins, who had only 9 unforced errors in the first set, racked up 43 more across the next two, including seven double faults.

"She came out just firing, and I was not ready for that at all": Jessica Pegula after defeating Danielle Collins in the Charleston Open QF

Jessica Pegula at Credit One Charleston Open - Image Source: Getty

During her post-match on-court interview, Jessica Pegula admitted she wasn't ready for Danielle Collins' fierce playing style. However, she managed to dig in during the second set and play some good tennis.

"She came out just firing, and I was not ready for that at all. Luckily, somehow I was able to dig my heels into that second set and play some good tennis," Pegula said.

The American has reached the semifinals of the WTA 500 event and will face World No. 26 Ekaterina Alexandrova. The Russian shocked the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist and the third seed Zheng Qinwen 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals to reach the last four.

The Charleston Open semifinal will be the fourth meeting between Pegula and Alexandrova, with the Russian leading 2-1 in their head-to-head.

