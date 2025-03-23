Danielle Collins discloses emotional experience of saving a dog's life amid Miami Open, opens up on adoption plans as she hopes for his recovery

Danielle Collins' love for animals, especially dogs, took the spotlight at the ongoing Miami Open. The American recently talked about an accident she witnessed in Miami, where she expressed sadness about an injured dog and voiced her plans to adopt him once he becomes healthy.

Ad

Danielle Collins has a deep affection for her dog, Quincy, and often refers to him as "Mr. Q" or her "favorite son." The 2022 Australian Open finalist frequently brings Quincy to tournaments because she considers him her "Velcro dog", and had even arranged for Quincy to join her for the finals during the 2024 Charleston Open.

During the post-match interview following her win against Rebeka Masarova, Collins also opened up on the emotional toll from the incident she had to witness recently.

Ad

Trending

"The other night when we were leaving the stadium, we saw this dog curled up in the middle of the road. He got hit by a car. I was like, we have to pull over.. we took him out of the street. He’s been in the hospital now for two days," she said, in a post-match interview.

Ad

Along with mentioning that she is taking care of the hurt dog, Collins also unveiled her future plans for the little one.

"We’re hoping to adopt him and take him home. Right now he’s in critical condition at the animal hospital. If everyone can say some prayers for my new pet.. his name is Crash, because he was in a car crash. Please guys, send good energy to my little baby.. that would be great," she added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Collins now has a major challenge lined up in her Round of 16 showdown, as she will face Aryna Sabalenka on Monday, 24th March for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Danielle Collins waves at "Mr. Q", calls him her lucky charm in Miami

Danielle Collins at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Besides unveiling the scary incident about the stray dog, Danielle Collins was also excited over the presence of her pet Mr. Q. During her on-court interview after taking down Sorana Cirstea in the opening round on Friday, Collins waived at her pet dog who according to her, would be watching her.

Ad

Along with that, she also mentioned how the pet has acted as a lucky charm for her.

"Hi Quincy," she wrote, on the camera lens.

Along with that, she also made a mention of him in her post-match interview.

“Yeah, I have never made a final of a tournament having my dog here. That has had a positive impact, for sure. I’m learning that my weeks are better with Mr. Q," she said.

Up next, Collins will look to maintain her title defense as she takes on Aryna Sabalenka, an opponent she has not defeated in any of the six occasions both have played each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback