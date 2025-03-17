Danielle Collins enamored by Sloane Stephens as American oozes style in striking white golfing fit

Danielle Collins sent out a sweet message to compatriot Sloane Stephens as she posed in a striking white outfit while golfing. She was at a promotional event named 'Golf & Glo' for her skincare brand 'Doc & Glo' that was held at the Biltmore Hotel's Golf course in Miami on Sunday (March 16).

The 31-year-old launched her unisex body care brand last year, aimed at people who live a fast and active lifestyle. Named after her grandfather, Dr. Noel Smith aka “Doc” who was an obstetrician and her grandmother, Gloria aka “Glo”- she also runs a $30,000-worth scholarship that has been helping six students every year to fulfill their higher education dreams through the Sloane Stephens Foundation.

The 2017 US Open champion posted a series of pictures on Instagram of her clad in a white dress which was complimented by diamond jewelry, a yellow Hermes Kelly purse and a Rolex Oyster Perpetual yellow dial watch.

To this, Collins commented with a positive message, which was liked by Stephens as well:

"Came for golf but here for the drip girl"- she wrote.

Sloane Stephens' season was met with a roadblock as she had to withdraw from this year's BNP Paribas Open owing to an injury.

Sloane Stephens' withdrawal from 2025 Indian Wells

Tennis star Sloane Stephens faced a right ankle injury which led to her withdrawing from the WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells. She was supposed to take on compatriot Sofia Kenin in her Round of 128 match, but fate had other plans.

She took to her Instagram to post an image of her with ankle braces and shared an emotional message to announce her withdrawal.

“Got a little boo boo on my foot again 💔 Setbacks are never easy—physically or emotionally—but I trust the universe to guide me in the right direction. Still waking up grateful every day 🙏🏾 I’ll do my best to get back on court soon! Thank you for all the love and encouragement, love you the most ❤️"- she wrote.

The American is on a 10-match losing streak as she is yet to get a win this season- following her losses at the ASB Classic, Hobart International, Australian Open and the Merida Open among other tournaments. The injury is another added hiccup to her deteriorating run, but she will look to fare well in the later stages of the season when she comes back from her injury.

