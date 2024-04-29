Danielle Collins joins Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert in elite list as she extends dominance with Madrid Open feat

Danielle Collins has bagged yet another accolade after progressing to the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open. She has joined Serena Williams, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova with her remarkable feat of 15 straight wins after turning 30.

Collins, who has announced that she would be retiring this year, is making the most of her farewell season. In March, the Floridian won seven straight matches to clinch the biggest title of her career at the WTA 1000 Miami Open in front of her home crowd.

Danielle Collins extended her dominance by winning the WTA 500 Charleston Open title the following week, becoming the first player to win the two tournaments back-to-back since Serena Williams in 2013.

The 30-year-old is now competing at the Madrid Open, where she has extended her streak to 15 wins following victories over Olga Danilovic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8) and Jaqueline Cristian 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Collins is now part of an elite list featuring her compatriots Serena Williams, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, who also won at least 15 matches on the trot after turning 30.

Expand Tweet

Danielle Collins will take on Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid Open 2024 fourth round

Collins and Sabalenka previously met in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open

Danielle Collins faces Aryna Sabalenka for a spot in the 2024 Madrid Open quarterfinals on Monday. The World No. 2 is through to the fourth round with victories over Magda Linette (6-4, 3-6, 6-3) and Robin Montgomery (6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-4), after an opening-round bye.

Collins and Sabalenka have faced four times on the tour, with the Belarusian leading their head-to-head 4-0. They met thrice at the US Open (2018, 2021, 2022) and once at the WTA 1000 in Wuhan. The Madrid Open clash will be their first meeting on clay.

Sabalenka is the defending champion at the tournament – she has won the title twice, in 2021 and 2023. In the remaining editions, she has failed to make it past the opening round. It means that the two-time Grand Slam champion has gone on to win the tournament after overcoming the first-round hurdle.

Despite the odds being in the Belarusian’s favor, Danielle Collins will hope to bank on her momentum as she bids for the Madrid Open title after her victories in Miami and Charleston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback