Danielle Collins makes good on Australian Open taunt and enjoys 'five star' experience in breathtaking Bahamas

Danielle Collins recently shared a glimpse into her luxurious Bahamas vacation. The vacation came not too long after the 2025 Australian Open, where she had controversially taunted the crowd, suggesting she would use the money they paid for tickets to go on a five-star vacation with her girlfriends.

On Sunday, February 2, Collins took to Instagram and shared a reel featuring the highlights from her recent vacation in the Bahamas. In the reel, the Florida native can be seen enjoying her time in the scenic Caribbean country known for its pristine beaches. The reel ends with Collins playfully slapping her backside, similar to a moment she produced in an exchange with the hostile crowd at the 2025 Australian Open.

Danielle Collins captioned the post:

"This five star vacay brought to you by @coralsands_harbourisland 😘💗 #travel #travelgram #bahamas #instatravel #harbourislandbahamas"

In the second round of the 2025 Australian Open, Collins faced home hope Destanee Aiava. The American, the No. 10 seed in the women's singles draw and a former finalist at the hardcourt Major, was made to work hard by the unseeded Australian, but ultimately won the match 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2.

The encounter though, was marred by sections of the crowd heckling Collins. However, in signature fashion, the former World No. 7 fired back at the jeering crowd in a sarcastic fashion after winning the match. At one point, she turned her backside towards them and slapped it.

During her post-match interview, Collins said:

"During the match I was like, while I’m out here I might as well take that big fat pay check. We love a five star vacation, so a big part of that will go towards that. So thank you guys, thanks for coming out here and supporting us tonight. Thank you guys, love you."

The Florida native's campaign in Melbourne ended with a third-round loss to eventual champion Madison Keys. However, this did not deter Collins from taking further shots at the Australian Open crowd.

Danielle Collins gave shoutout to her pet dog after Australian Open exit; continued trolling crowd at hardcourt Major

Danielle Collins at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Not long after losing to Madison Keys in the third round of the 2025 Australian Open, Danielle Collins again trolled the tournament's crowd. This time, she hilariously suggested that her pet dog Quincy was reaping the rewards of the money that the crowd paid for their tickets to watch Collins' matches. She also hinted that her next trip would be to The Bahamas.

"This sophisticated gentlemen wanted to thank everyone that also contributed to the Quincy fund during the Australian Open. He will be having steak and lobster tonight and will also be attending the trip to the Bahamas 💕😘," Collins captioned an Instagram story.

Collins, the World No. 12 right now, has played four competitive matches this season, with a 2-2 win-loss record.

