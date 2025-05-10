Danielle Collins names tennis icon she takes inspiration from on bad days, and it's not Steffi Graf or Chris Evert

Danielle Collins admitted finding inspiration in former tennis star Elena Dementieva and was unusually related to her. The American clinched a shocking win against the second seed, Iga Swiatek, in the Round of 32 at the Italian Open and expressed why she prefers the Russian over notable other more conventional choices like Steffi Graf or Chris Evert.

The 31-year-old tennis star showed a great display of tennis and won 6-1, 7-5 against Swiatek on Saturday. However, she struggled with her serve throughout the match, not making 50 per cent of them, but still won, capitalising on Swiatek's loss of control and weak returns.

In a press conference after her win, she elaborated on how she draws inspiration from Dementieva in difficult times, as she too made a career for herself even when her first serve was not going well.

"Sometimes when I have a bad serving day I think about Elena Dementieva and all of the things she was able to achieve even when the serve or first serve wasn't working well for her," she said.

The Russian was ranked No. three in the world and had also qualified for two Grand Slam finals. Even though she couldn't win any, she won the Olympic gold in Beijing 2008 and a silver medal in Sydney 2000.

Collins further elucidated how Dementieva stands as an example of finding strength amid weakness.

"It just shows you can have one area of your game not be effective one day, but if you have other skills and talent, you can apply that and really achieve some great things, so...she's inspiring to me at times (smiling)," she added.

Danielle Collins will be taking on Elina Svitolina in her Round of 16 match on May 12.

Danielle Collins to face Elina Svitolina next in Rome

Danielle Collins at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Danielle Collins will look to put a strong front as she faces Elina Svitolina, after defeating Iga Swiatek in a blockbuster clash. As of now, they have faced each other thrice, and Collins leads 2-1 against the Ukrainian.

Pumped after winning against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and Hailey Baptiste, Svitolina will look to elevate her game, whereas Collins, fresh off a strong win and a first-round triumph over Elena-Gabriela Ruse, will look to capitalise on her strengths for the big match.

Collins will eye revenge as the last time they faced, Svitolina ended her Indian Wells run earlier this year. Along with this, she will also have her target set for a spot on the Foro Italico podium in the coming week.

