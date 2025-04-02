Danielle Collins' pet Quincy joins her for interview in adorable scenes as she shares updated "boujee" life motto

WTA star, Danielle Collins, shared a new life motto with her fans, highlighting her deep love for animals, especially dogs. She expressed a strong desire to dedicate her life to rescuing them. The conversation turned out to be even more exciting as she was joined by her pet, Quincy, on TC Live.

31-year-old Collins announced her plans to retire in 2024 to start a family. However, she decided to continue her career into 2025 due to fertility challenges linked to endometriosis. She later began her 2025 season in Adelaide, where she faced an opening match exit. Her Australian Open campaign also couldn't last long as she faced a third-round exit against Madison Keys.

Despite failing to defend her Miami Open title, Collins made highlights by rescuing and adopting an injured dog named Crash.

Danielle Collins updated fans with her new life goals. In a conversation with Prakash Amritraj on TC Live, the WTA star mentioned that her new life motto has a wide space for tennis and rescuing animals.

"You know my motto is gone for like, 'Play tennis, cash cheques, rescue animals, and give them the boujiest lifestyle possible,' that's my new motto," she said.

The WTA star cheekily mentioned that she would make this motto trendy by announcing new merchandise.

"Yeah we need some new merch, so stay tuned, guys," she added.

Besides her love for dogs, Collins has also expressed her aspiration of owning a farm in the future. On being asked about the status of his plan, she unveiled that the process was already initiated.

"I am the crunchiest granola person ever now. I'm sure that kind of takes a lot people by surprise but I always wanted to have my own farm. I've now started with 7 chickens. They are so sweet, they are very similar to the dogs," she told Prakash Amritraj.

Danielle Collins introduces fans to her newly adopted pet

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Danielle Collins updated her fans about finally adopting Crash, the dog she found injured during her campaign in Miami. She shared an adorable glimpse of Crash's visit to her home as both of them enjoyed a cozy time. The WTA star also mentioned that he has recovered to a great extent and also unveiled the character traits she found out about him.

"His breathing is back to normal, his wounds are healing, and he is definitely enjoying all the love he is receiving," she said.

Remembering how the emotional moment of seeing him in pain at first turned into bliss, the 31-year-old added, via tennis.com:

"He is curious, affectionate, and grateful for a second chance at life. It was so incredibly painful to witness a dog in so much pain after being hit by a car, and left in the middle of the road with so many people driving by his curled up body. I’m just grateful I was able to be there and get him the care he needed."

After her defeat in Miami, Danielle Collins is now competing at the Charleston Open. She has already made it to the round of 16 by defeating Robin Montgomery in her opening match.

