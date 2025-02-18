Danielle Collins reveals what she misses while being on the road amid "physically and mentally demanding" schedule

WTA star Danielle Collins shared what she misses most while traveling for competitions. She admitted that intense training sessions and tough matches can be mentally and physically exhausting. The 31-year-old also highlighted how coffee plays a crucial role in her daily routine, helping her stay energized and alert.

American tennis player Collins became a controversial figure at last month’s Australian Open after facing boos from the crowd during her second-round win against local favorite Destanee Aiava. Collins sarcastically thanked the fans for "paying my bills" and mentioned that the A$290,000 (£147,500) prize money from her win would go toward a "five-star trip." However, being away from home seems to be a tough task for her.

Collins opened up about the hefty mental and physical toll she endures while navigating her professional career. In a recent interview with Mansion Global, the 31-year-old revealed the elements that she misses about home and her daily rituals.

"Being away from family and friends. The weeks on the road are demanding physically and mentally. And I miss my coffee ritual in New England. I have a built-in Miele coffee maker, which is an investment piece. There’s not a whole lot I can accomplish without coffee, and I drink it throughout the day. My Miele makes phenomenal coffee," she said.

Danielle Collins had planned to retire from tennis at the end of 2024 to finally start a family. However, she later decided to delay her retirement due to fertility issues caused by endometriosis. She was diagnosed with this condition in 2021.

Danielle Collins discusses the cherished role of a "spoiled gentleman" in her family

Danielle Collins at the WTA 500 Credit One Charelston Open 2024 - Final Day - Source: Getty

Danielle Collins' pet dog, Quincy, has been in the spotlight for a long time. Addressing details about her bonding with the furry paws, she mentioned how spending time with him has become an important aspect of her daily life. The WTA star also brought the special guest, alongside her at several tournaments including Miami Open and Charleston back in 2024.

“I love getting people together. I love spending time with my dog. Quincy Mr. Q. Oh boy. A lot of people. Yeah, a lot of people. No Mr. Q. Because of his debut at the Miami Open as the MVP And um and Charleston,” she said, during her appearance at the Advantage Connors podcast.

Delving into details about her daily routine with her dog, Collins added:

“He kind of stole the show on camera. After I won the tournament, love spending time with him, he gets home-cooked meals. I make him salmon, sweet potatoes, chicken peas, all sorts of things, he is a very spoiled gentleman.”

