Danielle Collins sends touching message to Ben Shelton after American's heartbreaking Wimbledon loss against Jannik Sinner

Ben Shelton has received a touching message from his compatriot Danielle Collins following his heartbreaking exit from the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. He was defeated by World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals held on Wednesday, July 9.

While Shelton didn’t make much of a mark in the grass-court tournaments leading up to Wimbledon, he turned things around at SW19. He began his campaign with a win over Alex Bolt, followed by victories against Rinky Hijikata, Marton Fucsovics, and Lorenzo Sonego before running into Sinner in the quarterfinals.

The American, however, couldn’t make much of an impact against the top seed, him coming into the match with elbow injury concerns. He fell 6-7(2), 4-6, 4-6, ending a strong Wimbledon run that still saw him surpass his father Bryan’s career-best performance at the tournament.

Later, Ben Shelton attended a press conference where he spoke about focusing on improvement and getting himself ready in time for the US Open. He said:

"Feeling more comfortable on grass for sure. The way I am moving, the way I am returning, hitting the ball from the ground. It's better. It's not where I wanna be. But, you know, I have six weeks to do everything humanly possible to be ready and better at the US Open.”

Danielle Collins was moved by Shelton's determination. She showed her support by commenting under an Instagram post that shared the World No. 1's quotes, writing:

"@benshelton going to absolutely crush it!!! I can't wait.”

@danimalcollins via Instagram

Collins also competed at Wimbledon this year but couldn’t put together a deep run. She was knocked out in the third round by a familiar opponent, former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Ben Shelton after Wimbledon loss: "My mind tries to be critical...I'm not where I'd like to be”

Ben Shelton pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

The Wimbledon loss clearly weighed on Ben Shelton, as he came close to winning his first Grand Slam title but fell just short. During his post-match press conference, he didn’t hold back, sharing honest thoughts about his journey and where he stands in his progress.

Shelton admitted that while he could easily be content with everything he has achieved at just 22, he has a self-critical mindset that keeps pushing him forward. He said he’s fully focused on working on the areas where he feels he falls short and is determined to keep improving his game.

"At this point, I know I can perform well in the Slams,” Ben Shelton said. “I know I can go far, and that's what I'm achieving. I could sit here and say: 'I'm 22 years old and I've done this and achieved that', yes, but my mind tries to be critical. I'm a thinking mind that's constantly trying to solve problems.”

"I know I'm not where I'd like to be. That's what I focus on. Getting closer and closer to the final rounds of big tournaments makes you hungrier, thinking that you can have that breakthrough at some point, but my mind is fully focused on the work I have left to do,” he added.

Now that his Wimbledon run has come to an end, the American will shift his focus to the North American hardcourt swing as he builds up to the US Open, which begins on August 24.

