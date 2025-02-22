  • home icon
  Danielle Collins shares adorable glimpse of the 'handsome man' helping her choose new wallpaper, gushes over pet dog Quincy

By Nancy Singh
Modified Feb 22, 2025 06:30 GMT
WTA 500 Credit One Charelston Open 2024 - Final Day - Source: Getty
Danielle Collins and her pet dog, Quincy- Source: Getty

Danielle Collins shared a cute glimpse of her pet dog, Quincy, in her latest update. She was last seen on the court during the Australian Open.

Collins started her Australian Open journey on January 13, and her first match was against Daria Snigur, where she dominated the match with a score of 7-6(7), 6-3. However, she couldn't advance further than the third round after being bested by Madison Keys on January 18, 6-4. 6-4.

Currently, she is gearing up for the upcoming tournaments of the 2025 season. Amid this, she shared adorable glimpses of her pet dog on her Instagram story, gushing over his cuteness. In the first story, she shared a picture of him sitting beside a roll of wallpaper and adorably looking into the camera. Calling him a handsome man, Collins wrote:

"This handsome man helping me make wallpaper decisions."
Collins&rsquo; Instagram story
Collins’ Instagram story

In the next story, she shared a close-up picture of Quincy, and complimenting him, she wrote:

"This face🥹😍"
Collins&rsquo; Instagram story
Collins’ Instagram story

Collins frequently shares updates with her pet on social media, and recently, on January 25, she shared a picture of Quincy snuggling him cutely from behind and wrote:

"My baby son🐶"

Along with this, she also showed off a video of her farm with several chickens on a snowy day and wrote:

"Today on Danimal's farm."

Danielle Collins opened up about the special role of her pet dog in her family

Danielle Collins appeared on the Advantage Connors podcast, where she opened up about the special role of her pet dog, Quincy. The American player usually shares updates about her dog and never shies away from showing off her love for him and, in the podcast, said that she loved spending time with her dog and also took him to several tournaments, including Miami Open and Charleston in 2024.

"I love getting people together. I love spending time with my dog. Quincy Mr. Q. Oh boy. A lot of people. Yeah, a lot of people. No Mr. Q. Because of his debut at the Miami Open as the MVP And um and Charleston,” said Danielle Collins.

She added:

"He kind of stole the show on camera. After I won the tournament, love spending time with him, he gets home-cooked meals. I make him salmon, sweet potatoes, chicken peas, all sorts of things, he is a very spoiled gentleman.”
Danielle Collins has won four singles titles, including two from last year: the 2024 Miami Open and the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
हिन्दी