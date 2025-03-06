Danielle Collins takes her Australian Open beef to the next level; drops new merchandise as clapback

Danielle Collins dropped new merchandise, directly referencing her beef with the crowd at the 2025 Australian Open earlier this year. The American showcased a t-shirt from her partnership with the brand Richsport and lightheartedly remarked that part of the proceeds will go towards a "women's equity fund."

Collins was at the receiving end of a booing crowd after she defeated home-hope Destanee Aiava in the second round of the Melbourne Major. In response, the American blew kisses back to the crowd and thanked them in her on-court interview for buying tickets that fattened her paycheque and eventually contributed to her vacations. Collins lost in the third-round to eventual champion, Madison Keys.

On Wednesday, Danielle Collins announced a merch drop and a contest on Instagram, and later, she shared a video offering a first look at the collection. In the video, the 2022 Australian Open finalist wore an orange t-shirt with 'Play Tennis. Cash Checks. Repeat' emblazoned in front. She paired it with white trousers and a leopard-print jacket.

"A merch drop for yall. PLAY TENNIS. CASH CHECKS. REPEAT. DM @richsport.inc for the link. Part of proceeds will go to a women’s equity fund. #DanielleCollinsFund #YOLO."

In the video, Collins ate chips from a bowl before blowing a kiss toward the camera, referring to her gesture toward the crowd in January while walking towards a swimming pool. She chose to play an extract from her press conference after her Australian Open second-round win in the background.

"We love a five star vacation, so I guarantee you that cheque is going towards our next five star trip hopefully in the Bahamas. We like boats, we like big boats, the yachts so yeah. We'll post about it and let you guys know how it goes."

The video was presumably shot in a resort in Palm Springs, California as the American gears up for the 2025 Indian Wells Open.

Danielle Collins to face Hailey Baptiste at 2025 Indian Wells Open

Danielle Collins at the 2025 Australian Open. Image: Getty

After a break of nearly two months following her exit at the Australian Major, Danielle Collins will take to the court at the Indian Wells Open. Seeded 14th, she will face qualifier Hailey Baptiste in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. Both players are placed in the bottom half of the draw headlined by World No. 2, Iga Swiatek.

Baptiste will come into the match after a convincing 6-1, 6-2 victory over Whitney Osuigwe in the opening round. She had previously defeated Ena Shibahara and Leolia Jeanjean in the qualifiers.

Collins and Baptiste have met once previously (at the 2024 Brisbane International Round of 64), with the result being 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, in Collins' favor.

