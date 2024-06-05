Danielle Collins out of top 10 just days after re-entry as Jasmine Paolini's French Open fireworks dethrone American

Danielle Collins exited the top 10 in live ranking as Jasmine Paolini edged past Elena Rybakina to reach the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open. Collins announced at the beginning of the year that she would retire after this season.

The American has enjoyed a great season so far, including winning the WTA 1000 in Miami and the Charleston Open. She also had a semifinal run at the Italian Open and reached the final of the Strasbourg Open.

After her Strasbourg campaign, Collins re-entered the top 10 for the first time since August 2022. In 2023, she had fallen to World No. 55 in ranking. Her return was short-lived as Italian powerhouse Jasmine Paolini broke into the top 10 for the first time in her career after she reached the semifinals at Roland-Garros on June 5, upsetting fourth-seed Elena Rybakina.

The Italian defeated the likes of Daria Saville, Hailey Baptiste, Bianca Andresscu, and Elina Avanesyan to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. Her compatriot and newly-minted World No. 1 Jannik Sinner also reached the semifinal of the Claycourt Slam.

Danielle Collins takes a short break from tennis to recuperate and indulge in self care

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Strasbourg Open

Danielle Collins took to Instagram on June 4 and wrote a heartfelt note about her success over the past six months, navigating the challenges of validating her retirement, dreading going to work, and crying every day.

Collins said that she was elated to have qualified for the Pairs Olympics, which was one of her goals in her final season on tour.

"After 6 months of playing a tournament almost every week, I can finally take some time to relax and recover. In the beginning of the season, it was a goal of mine to qualify for the Olympics. It took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to make it happen," Danielle Collins wrote.

The American also wrote about how mentally taxing it was to constantly answer questions about her health challenges and her decision to retire to start a family before adding that she would pamper herself with self-care to refresh and recharge before the grass season.

"I will be pampering myself with some self-care over the next few days. I’m feeling really happy to finally get to enjoy some of my favourite activities and be reunited with Mr.Q I will be back feeling refreshed and recharged for grass court season," Collins wrote.