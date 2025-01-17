Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Australian Open 2025, 3R

Danielle Collins and Madison Keys will clash in an all-American third-round duel at the Australian Open 2025 on Saturday (January 18). The latter won the title in Adelaide prior to her arrival in Melbourne and continued her winning ways by beating Ann Li 6-4, 7-5 in the first round here.

Keys was challenged by Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the second round and dug deep to beat her 7-6 (1), 2-6, 7-5. Collins secured a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over qualifier Daria Snigur in the opening round and survived a tough test from home favorite Destanee Aiava to beat her 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2.

Collins also made headlines for her reaction to the unruly crowd following her win over Aiava. Her wild celebration and on-court interview was both celebrated as well as derided by fans.

This will be the fourth career meeting between Keys and Collins, with the former leading the latter 2-1 in the head-to-head. All of their previous matches have been decided in straight sets.

Keys won their most recent encounter at last year's Strasbourg Open, and the one before that at the Brisbane International 2020. Collins won their very first match at the Indian Wells Open 2018. Both players have performed well at the Australian Open in the past.

Collins reached her only Major final of her career in Melbourne, and also made the semifinals on her debut here in 2019. Keys has also progressed to the semifinals here on two occasions, in 2015 and 2022, and lost to eventual champions Serena Williams and Ashleigh Barty respectively.

The two are good friends off the court but don't let that dynamic affect their on-court performances. Both are known for their powerful hitting, so while the contest may be not lengthy, it will certainly be entertaining. On that note, here are the details on how to keep up with their upcoming contest:

Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys match schedule

Madison Keys and Danielle Collins will bring the day to a close in the final match of the day on Rod Laver Arena. They will take to the court following the match between Jannik Sinner and Marcos Giron, and their match could be delayed should the men's match go the distance.

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Time: Approx. 9:00 p.m. local time, 5:00 a.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. GMT, and 3:30 p.m. IST.

Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys streaming details

Danielle Collins and Madison Keys at the Strasbourg Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can keep a track of the third-round showdown between Madison Keys and Danielle Collins at the Australian Open 2025 on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine

New Zealand - Sky NZ

UK and rest of Europe - Eurosport

India and Subcontinent - Sony Sports

Latin America and Caribbean - ESPN International

Middle East - beIN Sports

Central Asia - Eurosport

China - CCTV, iQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand - beIN Sports

Taiwan - Sportcast

Vietnam - K+

